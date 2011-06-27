Used 2008 Toyota Highlander Hybrid SUV Consumer Reviews

MPG santabob1 , 09/18/2014 36 of 38 people found this review helpful When we purchased the Hylander, new, we got 28 to 30 mpg. Now with 116,000 miles on the car we get 23mpg. We keep the car in ENCON all the time and I drive like an old man.....because I am an old man. Any ideas on the drop in mpgs? Report Abuse

Love the car-highly recommend ozziecookie , 11/21/2011 21 of 22 people found this review helpful We purchased this 3 year old 2008 Highlander Hybrid 3 months ago and we could not be happier with it. It drives very well with excellent pick up. With time we have gotten familiar w/ the car and what it "likes". For example, on the highway, there are certain speeds-62 and 66, that it uses the electric power. Also, we are all driving less heavily on the pedal. It probably is good training to drive any car more efficiently. Overall, we get average 25 mpg. I am the main driver of the car. I use it to drive my son to school and back each day and after school lessons for both kids. My husband drives it occasionally and he loves it too. Whenever I am not using it, he uses it. Report Abuse

My Dream Car from the moment I test drove brandoshido , 03/12/2009 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I was in love with this vehicle from the moment I test drove it OVER A YEAR ago. So it took me a year to buy this vehicle. I am so glad i did (although my payments are wayyyy more than what I was wanting). It drives like a dream, has plenty of space for my mid-large size dog, and my workmates who I carpool with once a week. I am consistently getting 30.5 - 32 MPG off of my first 4 tanks so far. My buddies have all said the back seat is "cavernous" compared to my 2008 rav4 (I traded it in for this car). They also said the seats were "very comfortable". Get this car if you plan on keeping for 10+ years, the fuel savings won't catch up until then because of the price premium. I LOVE it!!! Report Abuse

Shocked pondscum , 09/29/2008 19 of 20 people found this review helpful Being an engineer I way underestimated this vehicle. The better half primarily drives it but I look forward to the rare opportunity to "steal" it. Our location uses ethanol in the fuels. We are now at around 10,000 miles and getting around 29 MPG (note using Mobil1 synthetic oil). I think it was a little lower when it was new. The hybrid system is seamless and a pleasure to drive. The seats and controls are well positioned thus comfortable to operate. Handles great and is comforting to know every time you hit the brakes a great deal of energy goes back into the batteries. Report Abuse