Used 2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser SUV Consumer Reviews
No problems at 50k miles, UPDATE at 126k
This is my first Toyota, and I bought it new, a 2010 Trail Teams Edition. After 50K miles, I have not had to repair anything. In fact, there isn't even a rattle or squeak. I have taken it off road and it has performed well. There are negatives about the vehicle, but you should know them before you buy. The vehicle has blind spots, not because there aren't enough windows to see the vehicles, it is because the vehicle is so tall, that most passenger cars are below the view of the window. Remember, this vehicle was designed for off-road, and ground clearance is important. A couple cheap convex mirrors cures this problem. The gas mileage is average for an SUV, but this is obvious too. UPDATE at 105k miles. No problems or complaints to discuss. No mechanical problems of any kind. I just replaced the rear brakes. UPDATE at 126K miles. No problems or complaints to discuss. No mechanical problems of any kind. I change the oil every 5K miles and it discolors very little and no loss is noticed. Update 178k - No mechanical problems and I towed a camper 18000 miles to Alaska and across the country. I still have a small timing cover leak, but it isn’t getting worse or affecting the oil level. I have so much confidence with this vehicle, that I would take it anywhere.
Fun and quirky
In spite of some minor design issues, the FJ is the best do-it-all, purpose built SUV on the market. If you don't need/want 4 full doors and don't routinely haul adult back seat passengers, it is extremely comfortable and spacious. It is absolutely the best vehicle I have ever owned for off road performance and handles winter road conditions with ease (I have had three jeeps - no comparison). The blind spot issue has received too much attention. If you know how to use rear/side mirrors you will not have a problem. Wind noise is surprising low in spite of cool "rolling brick" aerodynamics. Bullet-proof engine and transmission. Interior is simple and controls are well thought out. FUN!
Highly recommended
I am surprised these are not more popular. I traded in my 2005 4Runner and like the FJ better so far. The lack of gas mileage in my opinion is overrated...it's not too bad at around 19-20 mpg for me. The back seat room is decent and the blind spot isn't THAT big of a deal too me.
Great niche truck
I absolutely love this truck. Styling is a matter of taste. The retro theme is appealing to me however, and I like having a truck that doesn't blend in. The engine is very powerful with a lot of low end torque, great exhaust note too. The suspension is made with off roading in mind and is a bit floaty with some body roll in the turns. Regardless though it is surprisingly fun to drive. Also very smooth/comfortable on the road/hwy. Was worried about wind noise w roof rack but no more than my Explorer had. Gas mileage avg 19 mpg mixed. Not bad considering: 4200 lbs, powerful engine, big tires, and styling sacrifices some aerodynamics. Back seat tight getting in/out but don't really ever use.
It's not for everybody, but its for me!!
I purchase a 2008 Toyota FJ Cruiser in the spring of 2009 after suffering through another Chicago Winter with my Honda Accord. Two tires and rims at a cost of nearly $1000 after hitting a few potholes prompted my decision. Also, I needed a vehicle to pull my snowmobiles and our small lexus RX350 was just barely up for the task. Having put nearly 40K on the truck since I purchased it I can honestly say that there is nothing the city can throw at me that it can't take. This recent February the Blizzard of 2011 dropped nearly 20" of snow in 24 hours. With stock tires this truck blasted through drifts up to the hood, through rutted tracks upto the doors with ease, just keep on the gas..
