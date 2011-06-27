Used 2005 Toyota ECHO Coupe Consumer Reviews
Echo, Love it !
The best money I ever spent on a car! It's a shame this car did not catch on with most of the public. With todays gas prices its a solution available today ! Its about half the cost of a hybrid, but gets 40+ mpg ! A great value. I was surprised how peppy this car is for a fuel efficient car.
Better than expected
When I bought this, I was coming from a '03 Lexus GS300, so I was dreading it, but driving 50+ miles each way to work, I really couldn't justify not having a little commuter car. The manual has been really nice, the ride has been fine, the acceleration is much better than expected. It drifts a little side to side on the interstate but I expect it's due some steering work or new shocks and struts. Has 109k miles on it, and typically gets 37 mpg. Very pleased.
Is There an Echo in Here?
My wife and I had to get a rent-a-car and decided on a Toyota Echo, not knowing exactly what to expect. What we found surprised us. After driving it a while, we liked it so much we decided to buy one later from a local delearship- the last one on their lot. We thought we could use some insulation from high gas prices by buying an economy car, and let me tell you, the Echo delivered. Between highway and city driving it got 35 plus miles to the gallon. On the highway we got 42- three more miles per gallon than advertised.
greatly improved suspension design
These comments apply to 3 identical new Echos purchased from July-October 05,equipped with 15" wheels,175 section tires. Fine road grip. Heavy duty roll bars completely eliminate body roll. Corners flat. Nimble power steering, very precise, goes where pointed. Crosswind stability vg- etc. Very firm ride, no float on heaving road, a little rough on bad pavement (See my "8" rating for Comfort.)(Would rate it "10" with 2 or more people,or on good roads). Shifting easy, but downshifts from 5th to 4th take a little aligning. Stoplight Grand Prix acceleration a blast,shocks the unwary.Recommended tire inflation shows up small bumps...Reducing to improve ride gives PRONOUNCED understeer on fast turns
I love my ECHO
I bought my ECHO in 2002. It is very reliable. It has not needed ANY repairs other than normal maintence. It gets GREAT gas mileage. I can drive my car to work for 2 weeks on one tank of gas!
