Used 2004 Toyota ECHO Coupe Consumer Reviews

The best small car ever

Amurtadi, 05/05/2008
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I made 103K KM since I bought it new for C$13000. I had no trouble with it at all. It is the best bang for the buck. Drives and handles very well. It is not very comfortable for long distance travel but you can drive it very comfortably for 100 mile with no hassle. Excellent leg room in the back seat for 6'4" tall person.

The Perfect Car

ltrack, 10/22/2013
2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl 5M)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Bought this car used 3 yrs ago now with 170,000km. I've driven it up to 230,000 km now and it still runs smooth and I get 550km to a tank in city driving. Very minimal repairs and they were cheap compared to what it would cost in another vehicle- and I haven't had to do many!

good

federico fernandez, 12/29/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Very good conmuter car

Echo Mistake

David & Anne, 12/13/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Purchased as a second car for wife. The sheet metal is like tinfoil. We have had trouble with the paint chiping (silver) Toyota will not do anything we have been to arbitration and no good. The car rattles inside, plastic. All in all its a very poor built car will trade very soon. Seats are very uncomfortable. NO MORE TOYOTAS

It's a good car

dickie, 12/27/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

The car is cute on the outside, maybe moreso for girls, and the inside is very comfortable. I like the way the guages are set off to the side. After a couple days driving it, it actually becomes easier to glance sideways to see the speedomoter and the gas mileage is great. My only problem is on the interstate the wind from a semi will blow it sideways. Other than that, I love my echo.

