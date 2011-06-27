Used 2004 Toyota ECHO Coupe Consumer Reviews

The best small car ever Amurtadi , 05/05/2008 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I made 103K KM since I bought it new for C$13000. I had no trouble with it at all. It is the best bang for the buck. Drives and handles very well. It is not very comfortable for long distance travel but you can drive it very comfortably for 100 mile with no hassle. Excellent leg room in the back seat for 6'4" tall person. Report Abuse

The Perfect Car ltrack , 10/22/2013 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl 5M) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Bought this car used 3 yrs ago now with 170,000km. I've driven it up to 230,000 km now and it still runs smooth and I get 550km to a tank in city driving. Very minimal repairs and they were cheap compared to what it would cost in another vehicle- and I haven't had to do many! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

good federico fernandez , 12/29/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Very good conmuter car

Echo Mistake David & Anne , 12/13/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Purchased as a second car for wife. The sheet metal is like tinfoil. We have had trouble with the paint chiping (silver) Toyota will not do anything we have been to arbitration and no good. The car rattles inside, plastic. All in all its a very poor built car will trade very soon. Seats are very uncomfortable. NO MORE TOYOTAS