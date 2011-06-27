Used 2002 Toyota ECHO Coupe Consumer Reviews

Best car I've ever had. bolvo , 08/05/2009 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I have had many cars in my life... from Mercedes Benz to Volvos to Nissan and Hondas. But boy did I ever own a Toyota? Not until now. I'm 40 and I can tell you reliability and Toyota go together. This little car goes. 5 Speed Standard. 350 miles per tank!! That's driving all over Houston for 10 days non-stop to the point where you forget what the car rolls on! And finally you remember to look at the fuel gauge... why? Because after 10 days of nothing but driving you are no longer concerned about gas or prices or even worrying about re-fueling. Cold A/C... small; easy to change the oil by yourself, brakes,etc... cheaper to fix... and it's a Toyota. Yep, reliable (period). Report Abuse

Esther Echo Renata , 08/25/2015 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl 4A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Purchased our Echo in 2014 and is a 2002... 2 door model..... If your ok with a basic model that this is the car for you....it would be a great car to start you teenage driver on given the no frills model and the great reliability of the Toyota product. Great manueverability in town (parks great) ... I get 40 mpg on the hiway and have gone 400 plus miles on a tank of gas....Saaweeeeeet! I wish they would have included intermittent wipers on the instrument package though and the AC is great for the hot days but climbing grades it is better to shut it off for better engine performance given the 1.5 liter size of the motor. Overall, we are happy with our little Esther the Echo. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Gone but not forgotten pprodshd , 08/04/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This is an epitaph as our "toy car" was recently totaled while parked on the street. At 93K miles, we had done oil changes and a $150 brake job. We enjoyed 2+ years with no payment or service needs. Was a great city car and always an adventure going 70 mph with a cross wind. It had 100% more charisma than any other sub compact from then or now. She will be missed. Probably moving into a civic. BORING

Great Car! Krystal , 03/06/2007 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This car is tops! I got an ECHO in 2001 for Christmas, I've never had a problem with it (other than a recall in 2006). Starts up in bad weather and is a great car for teens. Cheap to maintain and the gas mileage is wonderful. I drove from Madison to Chicago and back (~350miles) and still had 1/4 tank of gas left! Very roomy, especially the trunk. People are always surprised how much room is in that small of a car. Extremely reliable and REALLY fun to drive (5 speed manual)!