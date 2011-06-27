Used 2002 Toyota ECHO Coupe Consumer Reviews
Best car I've ever had.
I have had many cars in my life... from Mercedes Benz to Volvos to Nissan and Hondas. But boy did I ever own a Toyota? Not until now. I'm 40 and I can tell you reliability and Toyota go together. This little car goes. 5 Speed Standard. 350 miles per tank!! That's driving all over Houston for 10 days non-stop to the point where you forget what the car rolls on! And finally you remember to look at the fuel gauge... why? Because after 10 days of nothing but driving you are no longer concerned about gas or prices or even worrying about re-fueling. Cold A/C... small; easy to change the oil by yourself, brakes,etc... cheaper to fix... and it's a Toyota. Yep, reliable (period).
Esther Echo
Purchased our Echo in 2014 and is a 2002... 2 door model..... If your ok with a basic model that this is the car for you....it would be a great car to start you teenage driver on given the no frills model and the great reliability of the Toyota product. Great manueverability in town (parks great) ... I get 40 mpg on the hiway and have gone 400 plus miles on a tank of gas....Saaweeeeeet! I wish they would have included intermittent wipers on the instrument package though and the AC is great for the hot days but climbing grades it is better to shut it off for better engine performance given the 1.5 liter size of the motor. Overall, we are happy with our little Esther the Echo.
Gone but not forgotten
This is an epitaph as our "toy car" was recently totaled while parked on the street. At 93K miles, we had done oil changes and a $150 brake job. We enjoyed 2+ years with no payment or service needs. Was a great city car and always an adventure going 70 mph with a cross wind. It had 100% more charisma than any other sub compact from then or now. She will be missed. Probably moving into a civic. BORING
Great Car!
This car is tops! I got an ECHO in 2001 for Christmas, I've never had a problem with it (other than a recall in 2006). Starts up in bad weather and is a great car for teens. Cheap to maintain and the gas mileage is wonderful. I drove from Madison to Chicago and back (~350miles) and still had 1/4 tank of gas left! Very roomy, especially the trunk. People are always surprised how much room is in that small of a car. Extremely reliable and REALLY fun to drive (5 speed manual)!
32 mpg since when
The Edmunds review says 32 mpg. The Echo seems to have a variable mileage with actual mileage being closer to the 32 mark in sub-zero weather. However in actual driving here in Wisconsin I consistently get 40-42 mpg. Above 50 degrees I have gotten as much as 44 mpg. lately on a vehicle with over 110,000 miles on it. Funky steering in the wind, funky looking, but very roomy inside and well-built body. I'd buy one again in a heartbeat and no I'm not selling the one I have.
