Used 2000 Toyota ECHO Sedan Consumer Reviews
From high school to adulthood and beyond!
One day my dad got a call from a dealership saying my desired 4door sedan in seafoam blue Echo came off the truck and on the lot!! We were there in a heartbeat and bought the car without me test driving it! I just somehow knew that I would love this funny weird little car at first sight! 11 years later, I still have it and love as much as I did the day I drove it home with my dad from the lot. I showed it off to everyone I met and people laughed at me saying I have an ugly car. Well I laughed at everyone when the gas crunch came and still laughing now as gas is over $4!! Who needs a silly high maintenance ego boosting Prius when I get 40mpg city and 50mpg on the highway going 100? MUAHAHAHA
2000 Echo: over 180,000 miles and no problems
We bought our Echo in 2000. It has been the most reliable car we've ever owned, and the most economical to operate. Highway mileage is about 40 mpg, and we have had no major repairs at over 180,000 miles. My husband is 6'2" and is very comfortable in the driver's seat - he tried to sit in a Corolla at the time we bought the Echo, and he was terribly cramped, so we bought the Echo instead and have never, never regretted it. This car is a keeper! (Our Echo has automatic transmission.)
its the best of cars
if u want a gas saver and low maintance this is your car. ive got 320,000 and change my oil every 3'000 miles
Go ECHO Go
I got this little car from my mom (she got it new) in Oct of 1999. She loved it, and drove it 180000 mi. with NO problems. Now I have it and WOW! 41 mpg AVG. and it's AUTO, and it flies. This is my 5th Toyota and maybe the best one.
Great gas mileage
I'm a big guy and there is plenty of room. Great gas mileage. $20 fills her up and cheap to maintain. What's not to like.
