Used 2011 Toyota Corolla LE Features & Specs

More about the 2011 Corolla
Overview
Starting MSRP
$17,600
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$17,600
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$17,600
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.2/448.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$17,600
Torque128 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower132 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$17,600
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$17,600
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$17,600
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$17,600
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
simulated alloy steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$17,600
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$17,600
Interface Kit for iPodyes
Carpet Floor Matsyes
XM w/NavTraffic Satellite Radioyes
XM Satellite Radioyes
Cargo Tote by Nifty Productsyes
Cup Holder Ash Trayyes
Cargo Netyes
Cigarette Lighteryes
BLU Logic Hands-Free Systemyes
Door Sill Enhancementsyes
Deluxe Audioyes
Auto Dimming Mirroryes
All Weather Floor Matsyes
Carpet Floor and Trunk Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$17,600
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,600
Front head room38.8 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room54.8 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.0 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,600
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room43.9 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room54.7 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$17,600
Power Tilt and Slide Moonroofyes
TRD 18" Silver 5 Spoke Wheel Upgradeyes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Rear Spoileryes
TRD 18" Black 5 Spoke Wheel Upgradeyes
TRD 18" 9 Spoke Mesh Wheelyes
Door Edge Guardyes
Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Body Side Moldingsyes
16" Alloy Wheelsyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$17,600
Front track59.7 in.
Curb weight2800 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.29 cd.
Length180.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance5.8 in.
Height57.7 in.
EPA interior volume104.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width69.4 in.
Rear track59.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$17,600
Exterior Colors
  • Super White
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Black Sand Pearl
  • Nautical Blue Metallic
  • Sandy Beach Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ash, cloth
  • Bisque, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$17,600
inside mounted spare tireyes
P195/65R15 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$17,600
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$17,600
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ 25000 mi.
