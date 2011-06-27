Used 2007 Toyota Corolla Consumer Reviews

10 year old car - Still a gem!! Flow , 03/20/2016 S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) 23 of 23 people found this review helpful I bought my Toyota Corolla S 2007 in fall of 2006, and named her Libby. Truth be told, I have had prettier (aesthetically pleasing) cars, but no car has ever matched her reliability. She is now 216,000 miles old and still keeps on keeping on. When I got her, I was single and now 7 years later, we have a 7 year old daughter, 2 big dogs and Libby. My husband's truck is in the shop, and Libby has been our single vehicle off/on since 2008. In 2012-current, I've had a relatively long commute for my job, upwards of 45-60 min one way, so both ways everyday - Lots of driving. Libby is a true workhorse, and we ensure she is has regular maintenance (full synthetic oil changes, etc.). She's never, knock on wood, had any major repair. Right now she needs new shocks/struts (front/back) because we've lived in some very rural areas with lots of pot holes, dips and rough terrain. I'm on this website right now because we're searching for a bigger family vehicle, and will likely give Libby to a family friend while she job searches. I want to say the Toyota Corolla S is outstanding value, reliability and performance. It is not made for fast rides and showing off, but for a solid smaller sedan that excels in endurance and good quality! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love This Car! Brooke , 09/25/2015 LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) 18 of 18 people found this review helpful I purchased my 2007 Toyota Corolla LE, 5-speed manual transmission car from a dealer in 2011 after parting ways with my '96 Honda Civic. I love this car. It has great get up and go and is super reliable. When I first got this car, I had a long highway commute each day and I got amazing gas mileage (36 MPG). Two years ago, I moved and my commute is now a 10 minute drive through town and even though my MPG dropped is is still averaging about 33 MPG. Not bad! When I purchased the car it had 75,000 miles on it and since then I have nearly doubled that to 135,000 miles. It is still going strong. No issues. No super expensive repairs, just regular maintenance. This car is great! I had planned (and would love) to drive this car until it refuses to go anymore but our family acquired two large dogs so I am forced to seek out a larger vehicle. But I am sad to see my car go! I would buy it again in a heartbeat!

Air bags add security R. Hantsbarger , 12/03/2006 21 of 22 people found this review helpful I am a parent of two teenage daughters and I feel that small cars should be safe also. The car drives well and the steering is crisp enough to add security on mountain roads. The ride is fair on confort and leg room is just enough for 5'-10" people. The Toyota Corolla is a great little car, but the base model is hard to find with air bags. We finally found one with the side curtain and side seat air bags without the top end LE accessories. Consumer Reports recommended buying the Toyota Corolla, but only with the air bag option. It is not something I hope to test, but it is reassurring to know they will save a life when needed. The brakes stop the car with enough safety as well.

Great Buy D-Kal , 10/14/2006 28 of 30 people found this review helpful Bought this car one month ago. I love it. 40 mpg overall avg with 25%city/75% hwy after 2000 miles. Handles well and acceleration with the 5 speed is great. The drivers seat takes some getting used to, not the most comfortable. I am 5'll'' and 195lbs and the seat and front leg room are only adequate for my size. I would not recommend this car to anyone above 6'2'' or 220lbs. The build quality is typically Toyota solid. My backup car is a 93 Corolla that has 222,000miles on it and still runs great, so I am hoping the reliability will be the same with the 07. Overall, its a well built car with excellent resale value, is great on gas, and has a history of bulletproof reliability. Report Abuse