Used 2004 Toyota Corolla Consumer Reviews
11 years and going strong
I have had this car for 11 years and 217,960 miles. I drive a lot. This car has never broken down on me and never had any major mechanical issues. I have always gotten the oil changed on time and kept up with things such as new brakes, tires, ect. I have never had any issues with it, and if I could buy the exact same car again I would.
first and best so far
This is my first car, the drive is so much fun, the gas usage is so economical, it barely makes me scream for joy, the suspensions for the sports edition are just perfect, the sound system is great, the air conditioner is great, the drive and brakes work just perfect.... I would recommend this car to anyone, anyday. Great car, great value for your money.
Wouldn't own anything else but a Toyota
My family of five at one time had 5 Toyota's. We love them all. The maintenance and reliability are superior to any other brands. We currently have two corollas and will drive them into the ground. Great cars for teenagers. Update on 9/30/2019 - We still use this car everyday for commuting. It still has good gas mileage and have not had any mechanical problem at all. The paint is starting to fade but it is 15 years old.
Fuel Saver
I have owned my Toyota Corolla for 4 years; I have never had any mechanical problems with it. The Corolla is a very reliable car but I am not impressed with the overall build quality of the car (very flimsy). The car is made from cheap materials, the interior plastic trims scratch very easily, the carpet is cheap and nasty it is impossible to vacuum. In my opinion the Corolla has a good exterior and interior design. Surprisingly it handles vey well is snowy conditions. This is a very fun car to drive. The engine has excellent pick up and gets excellent gas mileage 25/34.
Fantastic and Indestructable
I ordered my LE 5-spd manual (loaded with goodies like leather, roof, etc.), and it has provided 58,000 trouble-free miles. This is the perfect car for someone who needs an A+ commuter car with no trouble. The interior materials are first-rate, and you would be hard pressed to find anything more comfortable or better-appointed at this price. The only issue I had a center console door that failed to close, which was replaced under warranty with no hassle. Fair warning, from a car enthusiast standpoint (like myself), this car is about as exciting to drive as a washing machine. You will want to have a "fun car" in addition to this one. Also, the steering feel is scarily horrific.
