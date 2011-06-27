Used 2004 Toyota Corolla Consumer Reviews

11 years and going strong njohnsonga1 , 12/31/2014 LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) 45 of 46 people found this review helpful I have had this car for 11 years and 217,960 miles. I drive a lot. This car has never broken down on me and never had any major mechanical issues. I have always gotten the oil changed on time and kept up with things such as new brakes, tires, ect. I have never had any issues with it, and if I could buy the exact same car again I would. Report Abuse

first and best so far ibitamuno , 09/14/2012 11 of 11 people found this review helpful This is my first car, the drive is so much fun, the gas usage is so economical, it barely makes me scream for joy, the suspensions for the sports edition are just perfect, the sound system is great, the air conditioner is great, the drive and brakes work just perfect.... I would recommend this car to anyone, anyday. Great car, great value for your money. Report Abuse

Wouldn't own anything else but a Toyota Laura Minnich , 09/29/2016 LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful My family of five at one time had 5 Toyota's. We love them all. The maintenance and reliability are superior to any other brands. We currently have two corollas and will drive them into the ground. Great cars for teenagers. Update on 9/30/2019 - We still use this car everyday for commuting. It still has good gas mileage and have not had any mechanical problem at all. The paint is starting to fade but it is 15 years old. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Fuel Saver will199104 , 11/19/2011 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I have owned my Toyota Corolla for 4 years; I have never had any mechanical problems with it. The Corolla is a very reliable car but I am not impressed with the overall build quality of the car (very flimsy). The car is made from cheap materials, the interior plastic trims scratch very easily, the carpet is cheap and nasty it is impossible to vacuum. In my opinion the Corolla has a good exterior and interior design. Surprisingly it handles vey well is snowy conditions. This is a very fun car to drive. The engine has excellent pick up and gets excellent gas mileage 25/34. Report Abuse