Used 1990 Toyota Corolla Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|26
|26
|26
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|24/30 mpg
|24/30 mpg
|24/30 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|316.8/396.0 mi.
|316.8/396.0 mi.
|316.8/396.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|13.2 gal.
|13.2 gal.
|13.2 gal.
|Combined MPG
|26
|26
|26
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|101 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
|101 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
|101 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Base engine size
|1.6 l
|1.6 l
|1.6 l
|Horsepower
|102 hp @ 5800 rpm
|102 hp @ 5800 rpm
|102 hp @ 5800 rpm
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.4 in.
|38.4 in.
|39.6 in.
|Front leg room
|40.9 in.
|40.9 in.
|40.9 in.
|Front shoulder room
|53.2 in.
|53.2 in.
|53.2 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|36.4 in.
|36.4 in.
|39.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|31.6 in.
|31.6 in.
|31.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|52.3 in.
|52.7 in.
|52.7 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|170.3 in.
|170.3 in.
|171.5 in.
|Curb weight
|2414 lbs.
|2394 lbs.
|2436 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|12.7 cu.ft.
|12.7 cu.ft.
|26.1 cu.ft.
|Height
|52.4 in.
|52.4 in.
|54.5 in.
|Wheel base
|95.7 in.
|95.7 in.
|95.7 in.
|Width
|65.2 in.
|65.2 in.
|65.2 in.
