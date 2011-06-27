Used 1990 Toyota Corolla Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG262626
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/30 mpg24/30 mpg24/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.8/396.0 mi.316.8/396.0 mi.316.8/396.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.13.2 gal.13.2 gal.
Combined MPG262626
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque101 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm101 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm101 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size1.6 l1.6 l1.6 l
Horsepower102 hp @ 5800 rpm102 hp @ 5800 rpm102 hp @ 5800 rpm
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.38.4 in.39.6 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.40.9 in.40.9 in.
Front shoulder room53.2 in.53.2 in.53.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.4 in.36.4 in.39.3 in.
Rear leg room31.6 in.31.6 in.31.6 in.
Rear shoulder room52.3 in.52.7 in.52.7 in.
Measurements
Length170.3 in.170.3 in.171.5 in.
Curb weight2414 lbs.2394 lbs.2436 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.7 cu.ft.12.7 cu.ft.26.1 cu.ft.
Height52.4 in.52.4 in.54.5 in.
Wheel base95.7 in.95.7 in.95.7 in.
Width65.2 in.65.2 in.65.2 in.
