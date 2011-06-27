2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Strong engine hampered by a terrible CVT
If you want any kind of performance, you need to get a Corolla with a manual transmission. The CVT is a total dog, a real tragedy for this 168hp motor. I tried the "manual" mode with the paddle shifters, and I tried using the "sport" button. Neither helped. The lag between pressing the accelerator and anything happening other than an ugly droning noise was just bad. I cross-shopped this model vs. the Mazda 3 (which has an actual torque converter automatic) and the Kia Soul, which also has a 2.0L and a CVT. The 2020 Soul's CVT is new this year, but is much better executed, and the Mazda has a larger 2.5L engine. Either would be a better choice, the Mazda (a FWD hatch is about the same price as the Toyota) having way more zip, and the Soul having both better power delivery and more cargo space. Driving either of them back to back with the Corolla hatch and you won't find much reason to buy the Toyota.
Daughter's Car Purchase
Do your research for the best price. We beat the "Edmunds" price by over a Grand! Talk to Alex at Escondido Toyota.. Tell them Don sent you.. ;)
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
