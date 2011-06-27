  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Corolla Hatchback
  4. 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
  5. 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
  6. Consumer Reviews

2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback Consumer Reviews

More about the 2020 Corolla Hatchback
5(50%)4(0%)3(50%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
2 reviews
Write a review
See all Corolla Hatchbacks for sale
MSRP Starting at
$20,290
Save as much as $4,057
Incentive offers available
Select your model:

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Strong engine hampered by a terrible CVT

Zach, 02/20/2020
SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
17 of 34 people found this review helpful

If you want any kind of performance, you need to get a Corolla with a manual transmission. The CVT is a total dog, a real tragedy for this 168hp motor. I tried the "manual" mode with the paddle shifters, and I tried using the "sport" button. Neither helped. The lag between pressing the accelerator and anything happening other than an ugly droning noise was just bad. I cross-shopped this model vs. the Mazda 3 (which has an actual torque converter automatic) and the Kia Soul, which also has a 2.0L and a CVT. The 2020 Soul's CVT is new this year, but is much better executed, and the Mazda has a larger 2.5L engine. Either would be a better choice, the Mazda (a FWD hatch is about the same price as the Toyota) having way more zip, and the Soul having both better power delivery and more cargo space. Driving either of them back to back with the Corolla hatch and you won't find much reason to buy the Toyota.

Report Abuse
Ad
11 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Toyota Corolla Hatchback
VIEW OFFERS
buyatoyota.com

Daughter's Car Purchase

don1z1, 05/06/2020
SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
2 of 6 people found this review helpful

Do your research for the best price. We beat the "Edmunds" price by over a Grand! Talk to Alex at Escondido Toyota.. Tell them Don sent you.. ;)

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Corolla Hatchbacks for sale

Related 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars