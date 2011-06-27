  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Celica
  4. Used 1998 Toyota Celica
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1998 Toyota Celica Features & Specs

More about the 1998 Celica
Overview
See Celica Inventory
See Celica Inventory
See Celica Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG222222
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg19/26 mpg19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)302.1/413.4 mi.302.1/413.4 mi.302.1/413.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.15.9 gal.15.9 gal.
Combined MPG222222
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque145 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm145 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm145 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l2.2 l2.2 l
Horsepower135 hp @ 5400 rpm135 hp @ 5400 rpm135 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle34.2 ft.34.2 ft.34.2 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room34.3 in.38.7 in.34.5 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.no43.1 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.52.8 in.52.8 in.
Front shoulder room52.4 in.52.4 in.52.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room29.2 in.34.1 in.30.7 in.
Rear hip Room47.8 in.41.2 in.41.2 in.
Rear leg room26.6 in.no26.6 in.
Rear shoulder room49.9 in.44.8 in.44.8 in.
Measurements
Length177.0 in.177.0 in.174.2 in.
Curb weight2580 lbs.2755 lbs.2755 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.6 cu.ft.6.8 cu.ft.16.2 cu.ft.
Height51.0 in.51.0 in.50.8 in.
Wheel base99.9 in.99.9 in.99.9 in.
Width68.9 in.68.9 in.68.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Renaissance Red
  • Caribbean Green Metallic
  • Alpine Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Blue Metallic
  • Super White
  • Renaissance Red
  • Caribbean Green Metallic
  • Alpine Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Super White
  • Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Renaissance Red
  • Super White
  • Blue Metallic
  • Alpine Silver Metallic
  • Caribbean Green Metallic
See Celica InventorySee Celica InventorySee Celica Inventory

Related Used 1998 Toyota Celica info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles