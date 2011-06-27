Used 2017 Toyota Camry Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Camry Sedan
SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$29,954*
Total Cash Price
$18,049
LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$30,553*
Total Cash Price
$18,410
XSE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,037*
Total Cash Price
$24,727
XSE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,235*
Total Cash Price
$25,449
XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,337*
Total Cash Price
$24,908
XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$31,152*
Total Cash Price
$18,771
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Camry Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$755
|$778
|$801
|$825
|$850
|$4,009
|Maintenance
|$455
|$1,766
|$689
|$954
|$1,351
|$5,215
|Repairs
|$242
|$352
|$410
|$481
|$561
|$2,046
|Taxes & Fees
|$986
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,150
|Financing
|$971
|$780
|$578
|$362
|$130
|$2,821
|Depreciation
|$3,271
|$1,518
|$1,350
|$1,211
|$1,104
|$8,454
|Fuel
|$1,179
|$1,214
|$1,251
|$1,288
|$1,327
|$6,259
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,859
|$6,449
|$5,120
|$5,162
|$5,364
|$29,954
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Camry Sedan LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$770
|$794
|$817
|$842
|$867
|$4,089
|Maintenance
|$464
|$1,801
|$703
|$973
|$1,378
|$5,319
|Repairs
|$247
|$359
|$418
|$491
|$572
|$2,087
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,006
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,173
|Financing
|$990
|$796
|$590
|$369
|$133
|$2,877
|Depreciation
|$3,336
|$1,548
|$1,377
|$1,235
|$1,126
|$8,623
|Fuel
|$1,203
|$1,238
|$1,276
|$1,314
|$1,354
|$6,384
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,016
|$6,578
|$5,222
|$5,265
|$5,471
|$30,553
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Camry Sedan XSE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,034
|$1,066
|$1,097
|$1,130
|$1,165
|$5,492
|Maintenance
|$623
|$2,419
|$944
|$1,307
|$1,851
|$7,145
|Repairs
|$332
|$482
|$562
|$659
|$769
|$2,803
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,351
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,576
|Financing
|$1,330
|$1,069
|$792
|$496
|$178
|$3,865
|Depreciation
|$4,481
|$2,080
|$1,850
|$1,659
|$1,512
|$11,582
|Fuel
|$1,615
|$1,663
|$1,714
|$1,765
|$1,818
|$8,575
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,767
|$8,835
|$7,014
|$7,072
|$7,349
|$41,037
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Camry Sedan XSE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,065
|$1,097
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,199
|$5,653
|Maintenance
|$642
|$2,490
|$971
|$1,345
|$1,905
|$7,353
|Repairs
|$341
|$496
|$578
|$678
|$791
|$2,885
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,390
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,622
|Financing
|$1,369
|$1,100
|$815
|$510
|$183
|$3,978
|Depreciation
|$4,612
|$2,140
|$1,904
|$1,708
|$1,557
|$11,920
|Fuel
|$1,662
|$1,712
|$1,764
|$1,816
|$1,871
|$8,825
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,081
|$9,093
|$7,219
|$7,278
|$7,563
|$42,235
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Camry Sedan XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,042
|$1,074
|$1,105
|$1,139
|$1,173
|$5,532
|Maintenance
|$628
|$2,437
|$951
|$1,317
|$1,864
|$7,197
|Repairs
|$334
|$486
|$566
|$664
|$774
|$2,823
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,361
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,587
|Financing
|$1,340
|$1,076
|$798
|$500
|$179
|$3,893
|Depreciation
|$4,514
|$2,095
|$1,863
|$1,671
|$1,524
|$11,667
|Fuel
|$1,627
|$1,675
|$1,726
|$1,777
|$1,831
|$8,637
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,845
|$8,900
|$7,066
|$7,124
|$7,402
|$41,337
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Camry Sedan XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$785
|$809
|$833
|$858
|$884
|$4,169
|Maintenance
|$473
|$1,837
|$717
|$992
|$1,405
|$5,424
|Repairs
|$252
|$366
|$426
|$500
|$583
|$2,128
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,025
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,196
|Financing
|$1,010
|$811
|$601
|$376
|$135
|$2,934
|Depreciation
|$3,402
|$1,579
|$1,404
|$1,259
|$1,148
|$8,792
|Fuel
|$1,226
|$1,263
|$1,301
|$1,340
|$1,380
|$6,509
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,173
|$6,707
|$5,325
|$5,368
|$5,579
|$31,152
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 Camry
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Toyota Camry in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2017 Toyota Camry info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019