Estimated values
1999 Mazda Millenia S 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,307
|$2,120
|$2,564
|Clean
|$1,151
|$1,871
|$2,264
|Average
|$839
|$1,375
|$1,665
|Rough
|$527
|$879
|$1,065
Estimated values
1999 Mazda Millenia 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,105
|$1,779
|$2,148
|Clean
|$973
|$1,571
|$1,897
|Average
|$709
|$1,154
|$1,394
|Rough
|$446
|$737
|$892