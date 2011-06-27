Estimated values
1994 Mazda 626 ES V6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$598
|$1,361
|$1,775
|Clean
|$526
|$1,200
|$1,565
|Average
|$382
|$878
|$1,146
|Rough
|$238
|$557
|$726
Estimated values
1994 Mazda 626 DX 4dr Sedan with no options
Estimated values
1994 Mazda 626 LX 4dr Sedan with no options
Estimated values
1994 Mazda 626 LX V6 4dr Sedan with no options
