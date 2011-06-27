Estimated values
2001 Mazda 626 ES-V6 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,210
|$2,006
|$2,442
|Clean
|$1,067
|$1,774
|$2,160
|Average
|$783
|$1,310
|$1,595
|Rough
|$498
|$846
|$1,029
Estimated values
2001 Mazda 626 LX-V6 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,264
|$1,936
|$2,306
|Clean
|$1,115
|$1,712
|$2,039
|Average
|$817
|$1,264
|$1,505
|Rough
|$520
|$816
|$972
Estimated values
2001 Mazda 626 LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,163
|$1,843
|$2,216
|Clean
|$1,026
|$1,630
|$1,959
|Average
|$752
|$1,203
|$1,447
|Rough
|$479
|$777
|$934
Estimated values
2001 Mazda 626 ES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,198
|$1,934
|$2,337
|Clean
|$1,057
|$1,710
|$2,066
|Average
|$775
|$1,263
|$1,526
|Rough
|$493
|$816
|$985