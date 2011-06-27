Used 2005 Toyota Camry Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,125
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|5-speed automatic
|5-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|V6
|Combined MPG
|25
|25
|21
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,125
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|5-speed automatic
|5-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,125
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|21/31 mpg
|21/31 mpg
|18/26 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|388.5/573.5 mi.
|388.5/573.5 mi.
|333.0/481.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.5 gal.
|18.5 gal.
|18.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|25
|25
|21
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,125
|Torque
|163 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|163 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|220 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.4 l
|2.4 l
|3.0 l
|Horsepower
|160 hp @ 5700 rpm
|160 hp @ 5700 rpm
|210 hp @ 5800 rpm
|Turning circle
|34.8 ft.
|36.7 ft.
|36.7 ft.
|Valves
|16
|16
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,125
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakes
|yes
|no
|no
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|no
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|no
|yes
|no
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|no
|yes
|no
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|no
|yes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,125
|element antenna
|yes
|no
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|yes
|JBL premium brand stereo system
|no
|yes
|no
|diversity antenna
|no
|yes
|no
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,125
|remote trunk release
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Air conditioning
|yes
|no
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|no
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|yes
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|yes
|yes
|simulated wood trim on center console
|no
|yes
|no
|front seatback storage
|no
|yes
|no
|simulated wood trim on doors
|no
|yes
|no
|cargo net
|no
|yes
|no
|Climate control
|no
|yes
|no
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|no
|yes
|no
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|no
|yes
|no
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|no
|yes
|no
|simulated wood trim on dash
|no
|yes
|no
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,125
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,125
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|compass
|no
|yes
|no
|trip computer
|no
|yes
|no
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,125
|Front head room
|39.2 in.
|39.2 in.
|39.2 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|57.5 in.
|57.5 in.
|57.5 in.
|Front leg room
|41.6 in.
|41.6 in.
|41.6 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|no
|yes
|6 -way power driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front hip room
|54.4 in.
|54.4 in.
|54.4 in.
|cloth
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4 -way power passenger seat
|no
|yes
|no
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,125
|Rear head room
|38.4 in.
|38.4 in.
|38.4 in.
|Rear hip Room
|54.1 in.
|54.1 in.
|54.1 in.
|Rear leg room
|37.8 in.
|37.8 in.
|37.8 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.7 in.
|56.7 in.
|56.7 in.
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|no
|yes
|no
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,125
|Front track
|60.8 in.
|60.8 in.
|60.8 in.
|Curb weight
|3164 lbs.
|3241 lbs.
|3340 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|16.7 cu.ft.
|16.7 cu.ft.
|16.7 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|.28 cd.
|.28 cd.
|.28 cd.
|Length
|189.2 in.
|189.2 in.
|189.2 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|2000 lbs.
|2000 lbs.
|2000 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|5.5 in.
|5.9 in.
|5.5 in.
|Height
|58.7 in.
|58.7 in.
|58.7 in.
|EPA interior volume
|118.5 cu.ft.
|118.5 cu.ft.
|118.5 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|107.1 in.
|107.1 in.
|107.1 in.
|Width
|70.7 in.
|70.7 in.
|70.7 in.
|Rear track
|60.4 in.
|60.4 in.
|60.4 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,125
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,125
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|full wheel covers
|yes
|yes
|no
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|yes
|no
|P205/65R T tires
|yes
|no
|yes
|15 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|yes
|P215/60R V tires
|no
|yes
|no
|16 x 6.5 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|alloy wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,125
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|MacPherson strut rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,125
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
