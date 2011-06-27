  1. Home
Used 2005 Toyota Camry Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Camry
Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,125
Starting MSRP
$22,545
Starting MSRP
$22,530
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4V6
Combined MPG252521
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,125
Starting MSRP
$22,545
Starting MSRP
$22,530
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,125
Starting MSRP
$22,545
Starting MSRP
$22,530
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/31 mpg21/31 mpg18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)388.5/573.5 mi.388.5/573.5 mi.333.0/481.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.18.5 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG252521
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,125
Starting MSRP
$22,545
Starting MSRP
$22,530
Torque163 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm163 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm220 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l2.4 l3.0 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 5700 rpm160 hp @ 5700 rpm210 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.36.7 ft.36.7 ft.
Valves161624
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,125
Starting MSRP
$22,545
Starting MSRP
$22,530
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyesnono
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyesyes
engine immobilizernoyesyes
front fog/driving lightsnoyesno
remote anti-theft alarm systemnoyesno
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesnoyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,125
Starting MSRP
$22,545
Starting MSRP
$22,530
element antennayesnoyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesyes
JBL premium brand stereo systemnoyesno
diversity antennanoyesno
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,125
Starting MSRP
$22,545
Starting MSRP
$22,530
remote trunk releaseyesyesyes
Air conditioningyesnoyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
front reading lightsyesyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesnoyes
trunk lightyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
simulated wood trim on center consolenoyesno
front seatback storagenoyesno
simulated wood trim on doorsnoyesno
cargo netnoyesno
Climate controlnoyesno
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsnoyesno
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornoyesno
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)noyesno
simulated wood trim on dashnoyesno
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,125
Starting MSRP
$22,545
Starting MSRP
$22,530
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,125
Starting MSRP
$22,545
Starting MSRP
$22,530
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
compassnoyesno
trip computernoyesno
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,125
Starting MSRP
$22,545
Starting MSRP
$22,530
Front head room39.2 in.39.2 in.39.2 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room57.5 in.57.5 in.57.5 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.41.6 in.41.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesnoyes
6 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front hip room54.4 in.54.4 in.54.4 in.
clothyesyesyes
4 -way power passenger seatnoyesno
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,125
Starting MSRP
$22,545
Starting MSRP
$22,530
Rear head room38.4 in.38.4 in.38.4 in.
Rear hip Room54.1 in.54.1 in.54.1 in.
Rear leg room37.8 in.37.8 in.37.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.7 in.56.7 in.56.7 in.
folding with storage center armrestyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
rear ventilation ductsnoyesno
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,125
Starting MSRP
$22,545
Starting MSRP
$22,530
Front track60.8 in.60.8 in.60.8 in.
Curb weight3164 lbs.3241 lbs.3340 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.7 cu.ft.16.7 cu.ft.16.7 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.28 cd..28 cd..28 cd.
Length189.2 in.189.2 in.189.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.2000 lbs.2000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.5 in.5.9 in.5.5 in.
Height58.7 in.58.7 in.58.7 in.
EPA interior volume118.5 cu.ft.118.5 cu.ft.118.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.1 in.107.1 in.107.1 in.
Width70.7 in.70.7 in.70.7 in.
Rear track60.4 in.60.4 in.60.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,125
Starting MSRP
$22,545
Starting MSRP
$22,530
Exterior Colors
  • Lunar Mist Metallic
  • Phantom Gray Pearl
  • Black
  • Salsa Red Pearl
  • Desert Sand Mica
  • Aspen Green Pearl
  • Indigo Ink Pearl
  • Super White
  • Mineral Green Opalescent
  • Sky Blue Pearl
  • Lunar Mist Metallic
  • Phantom Gray Pearl
  • Black
  • Salsa Red Pearl
  • Desert Sand Mica
  • Aspen Green Pearl
  • Indigo Ink Pearl
  • Super White
  • Mineral Green Opalescent
  • Sky Blue Pearl
  • Lunar Mist Metallic
  • Phantom Gray Pearl
  • Black
  • Salsa Red Pearl
  • Desert Sand Mica
  • Aspen Green Pearl
  • Indigo Ink Pearl
  • Super White
  • Mineral Green Opalescent
  • Sky Blue Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Fawn
  • Stone
  • Fawn
  • Stone
  • Fawn
  • Stone
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,125
Starting MSRP
$22,545
Starting MSRP
$22,530
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
fullsize matching spare tireyesyesyes
full wheel coversyesyesno
All season tiresyesyesyes
steel wheelsyesyesno
P205/65R T tiresyesnoyes
15 x 6.5 in. wheelsyesnoyes
P215/60R V tiresnoyesno
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsnoyesno
alloy wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,125
Starting MSRP
$22,545
Starting MSRP
$22,530
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,125
Starting MSRP
$22,545
Starting MSRP
$22,530
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Camry Inventory

