Used 2000 Toyota Camry Sedan Consumer Reviews

347,000 Miles and still going strong Paul , 08/09/2015 LE V6 4dr Sedan 34 of 34 people found this review helpful I bought this Toyota Camry new from the dealer. I have never had any issues with this Camry. I have only had to do the recommend maintenance, and now with over 347,000 miles on it it is still running as strong as the day I bought it no oil leaks it is the best investment I ever made I will keep this car until it no longer runs and at the rate it is going I will expire before it does, best car ever built. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Most reliable car ever! Diego , 09/28/2015 CE 4dr Sedan 25 of 25 people found this review helpful I have a 2000 Toyota Camry ce automatic. It has been absolutely amazing, the acceleration is great and the speakers are really bass heavy and prime. It's also comfortable and easy to drive. This is one of the most reliable cars ever. You will almost never need any maintenance issues. It's also super practical because of it's big trunk. If you have an opportunity to get one you should do it, you will not be disappointed. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

I know I'll never have a car made this good again. Clay , 07/10/2017 XLE V6 4dr Sedan 22 of 22 people found this review helpful I bought this 2000 Camry XLE as a certified used car from Toyota with about 25k on it. I had just been diagnosed with prostate cancer and i wanted to buy my wife a reliable car to drive if I wasn't around. That was over 15 years ago. I'm still around and so is the Camry. The only parts I have replaced (other than routine maintenance items) are the rear struts. They went bad at about 230k miles. The car now has 250k miles and runs, drives, and looks as well as it ever did. I don't know how far it will go, but I think now it could well outlast me. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

The Best Vehicle We've Ever Owned Nick , 10/22/2009 10 of 10 people found this review helpful My grandfather purchased our 2000 Toyota Camry XLE V6 brand new in fall 1999 fully loaded with all the options and accessories: with only one option lacking: fog lights. I am happy to say no one has suffered as a result. It was effectively a Lexus ES. The 3.0L V6 engine in this car makes it the most responsive car I have ever driven. When I need to pass someone on the highway, it's a snap. I can't imagine having anything less under the hood. Yet it's so quiet at idle that I can barely hear it. This car can barrel down the highway at 80 miles per hour as smooth as silk. I will drive this car forever, or until it dies, which doesn't seem possible anytime soon. It's 100% reliable. Report Abuse