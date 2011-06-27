Used 1993 Toyota Camry Wagon Consumer Reviews

The Best T H , 09/15/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Awesome car! great steering! awesome milage! A/c, radio, cd, tape/cassette, seats everything! is great! Report Abuse

Best Car Ever. Megan , 04/14/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I'm on my second. Has NEVER left me high and dry. Had a power window problem with the first, (before I totalled it). It has timeless styling, so it still looks brand new. You never see them for sale b/c people have no need to sell them. It fits a full-size mattress in the back, (rear seats fold down). I get 30 mpg. I've had 2 strangers come up to me and try to buy it. All this, and I have enough power/pick-up to burn idiots at stop lights. PLUS it's invisible to cops. I love this car and have no doubt I will be able to get another 5 years out of it. Report Abuse

Great car shah , 05/24/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Had it almost six years. things don't break often but cost some money to repair. almost 10yrs old, 160000 miles so getting old. Engine sounds great but has lost power. some days feels new or feels as sluggish as a corrolla. Transmition very rarely doesn't want to go into overdrive when first started but eventually does. i've ragged this car(probably why losing power) and it's not burning oil. Body style is ten years old but it still looks, sounds, and rides like a new car. very reliable, in shop less than neighbor's 2000 impala, always starts unlike their 1995 monte carlo, and never squeeks like my other neighbors' 2000 suburban does every few months. Report Abuse

I wish they still made these AlaskaDave , 01/29/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought this Camry in Anchorage, Alaska with 152,000 miles on it. It has been a fantastic vehicle. It now has traveled 185,000 miles and it still gets 19 city 26 hwy mpg, runs like a top, performs well, and is very comfortable for a large person (6' 2" 230 lb). And everything still works! The only thing I would change if I could is to have a Camry wagon like this with AWD. That would truly be a car for the long term. Report Abuse