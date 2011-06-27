Used 1992 Toyota Camry Sedan Consumer Reviews

Best car in the world ps3gamer , 08/04/2011 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I bought this car over a year ago for $2,500, and it has been the best car I have ever owned. It had 113,000 miles on it when I bought it. Now it has about 135,000 miles on it, and it is still going strong. I have driven it all the way to Texas and back (from Alabama), and I would trust it to take me anywhere. I have only had to replace the front struts and an O2 sensor. Other than that, I've only had to perform routine maintenance on it. Total amount of money spent on maintenance is less than $500. I'll take that over a monthly car payment any day. Rides great, is super comfortable, and I wouldn't trade it for most anything. And no, it's not for sale. :) Report Abuse

Holy Cow!!!!! Miles and Miles , 09/14/2005 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Mom got it new and drove it 100,000 miles. My brother then took it and drove it up to 205,000. I've got it now, and it's got 319,456 miles. It was just in to the shop to clean the fuel injectors and a general tune-up, and the mechanics told me they couldn't believe how good the engine looked. I'm on my way to 400K. Report Abuse

BEST FRIGGIN CAR IN THE WORLD! codaddictions , 08/18/2011 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I bought this car from a guy on craigslist and she was already 18 years old. Haha she's as old as me already and she has still been going so strong. Has 203,000 miles on her and runs like a new car. The only thing that has given out on her was a part on the fuel injector and that was fixed she was up and running like a champ again. Her muffler gave out only a week ago and I don't really blame her since she's had the original ever since she was made. Love this car to death. She's cute and that little baby blue color; she's not just a car she's my baby! LOVE THIS CAR TO DEATH. I hope to burn her out to 300,000 miles <3< Report Abuse

Keeps Going and Going jd129 , 05/22/2012 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I bought this car 6 years ago from the first owner with 83,000 miles on it. Since then I have driven it up and down the east coast multiple times and went on a 26 day, coast to coast road trip racking up 9,725 miles. It now has 232,500 miles on it. Engine runs great, rides smooth, and besides routine maintenance and few replacement parts here and there it's been low maintenance. It has become the go to car for road trips among friends and family because of it's reliability and the fact that on the highway she gets 33 mpg consistently. I don't know how they did it, but Toyota may have made the best car on the road. Report Abuse