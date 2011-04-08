Used 1992 Toyota Camry for Sale Near Me

I bought this car over a year ago for $2,500, and it has been the best car I have ever owned. It had 113,000 miles on it when I bought it. Now it has about 135,000 miles on it, and it is still going strong. I have driven it all the way to Texas and back (from Alabama), and I would trust it to take me anywhere. I have only had to replace the front struts and an O2 sensor. Other than that, I've only had to perform routine maintenance on it. Total amount of money spent on maintenance is less than $500. I'll take that over a monthly car payment any day. Rides great, is super comfortable, and I wouldn't trade it for most anything. And no, it's not for sale. :)

Read more