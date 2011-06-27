Used 1991 Toyota Camry Wagon Consumer Reviews
Well worth it
I bought this car in summer of 2000 as my first car (thanks to parents) and other than regular maintenance have not put a penny into it. It doesnt have the power i like, but it handles nice, is comfortable in my multiple hour drives and is always dependable. Would definetly buy another toyota.
Nice car
A hand-me-down. Engine rebuilt at 140000, and runs like a kitten. Rest of car is just starting to get old. Damn fine car for 1991, but is starting to show it's age in terms of interior acoutrements. Engine performance is excellent and the V6 puts a smile on my face during passing. Been told by the dealership that the trannys have problems around 150K, but ours is still holding in there. First generation ABS also leaves a lot to be desired. Interior panels have become very brittle and are breaking off by themselves. If you see one and it's in decent condition, I would recommend this car despite a couple gripes.
The car that I'll always looking for!
Only one about the quality: 157 k on the clock and the first muffler! The trans works smooth like at its first day! The engine is still going strong with the smoothness that I'm always looking for.
Viv's car
Excellent trouble free car, though being a 4 cylinder vehicle, it does not seem to have the pickup power one would want, especially in city driving. The vehicle has also been excellent when driving on snow and ice-covered roads. Layout of the car is excellent, finishes are great. No complaint from this driver after 11 years. Expected to keep the car forever, but had to relocate outside the country. Great car and a tribute to Toyota's engineering and attention to detail.
