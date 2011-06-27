Used 1991 Toyota Camry Wagon Consumer Reviews

Well worth it gritta , 06/10/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought this car in summer of 2000 as my first car (thanks to parents) and other than regular maintenance have not put a penny into it. It doesnt have the power i like, but it handles nice, is comfortable in my multiple hour drives and is always dependable. Would definetly buy another toyota. Report Abuse

Nice car Tim 10000 , 06/28/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful A hand-me-down. Engine rebuilt at 140000, and runs like a kitten. Rest of car is just starting to get old. Damn fine car for 1991, but is starting to show it's age in terms of interior acoutrements. Engine performance is excellent and the V6 puts a smile on my face during passing. Been told by the dealership that the trannys have problems around 150K, but ours is still holding in there. First generation ABS also leaves a lot to be desired. Interior panels have become very brittle and are breaking off by themselves. If you see one and it's in decent condition, I would recommend this car despite a couple gripes.

The car that I'll always looking for! Andy Meier , 11/14/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Only one about the quality: 157 k on the clock and the first muffler! The trans works smooth like at its first day! The engine is still going strong with the smoothness that I'm always looking for.