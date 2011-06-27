Used 1991 Toyota Camry Sedan Consumer Reviews
an AMAZING CAR!
If you are planning to buy a used car for a new driver or someone going off to college... this is the car for you. I bought this car from my next door neighbor in September and the car has had NO problems (knock on wood) and it never has. I bought it because they were selling it to me for an amazing price.. with 209000 miles on it. THE CAR RUNS AMAZINGLY! In snow.. rain.. ice.. it's perfect and I couldnt ask for a better car for 500 bucks! I'd pay 2000 for this car because it is so reliable!
I'll NEVER Part With It!!
This is the 2nd Camry (this body style) I've owned (got rid of 1st one- a '90, due to expensive valve job needed) since 2004 and let me tell you, I will literally keep it until it or I bite the dust! I LOVE the body style, both in & out, and with 193,000 miles, you'd never know it. Luckily, this baby has only highway miles. Someone really was meticulous about the maintenance and is from North Jersey. Anyway, I couldn't be happier with it and is a gas saver, not a guzzler! The interior looks brand new with no stains, rips, or holes in the cloth fabric. The mpg is terrific-28/35, I believe. NOT A THING wrong with her! I felt safe on the test-drive and smiled the whole time!
used car
excellent car ! never has problem!
Good Car!!
I bought it for my daily commute car (100 mi a day), it has been excellent! The car now has over 318k, uses approx 1 qt oil between changes, gets 32-35 mpg as runs great!! Keep up with the maintenance & they'll last a long time. I'd buy a newer one if I had the money, it is a great car & EVERY one still works!! Only bad is they rust easy...it has a few places needing attention.
Great car
My dad brought it for my first car at 15 y/o, it was wrote off so my dad and I spend our time together on fixing it. After I got my driver's license, I've been driving this car for 4 years now. I'm a daily driver and it never fail on me, will always take me where I want go, and very reliable as for my first car. Very comfy and easy to drive. No problems at all, runs like new still. Love my car and will never sell it!
Sponsored cars related to the Camry
Related Used 1991 Toyota Camry Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner