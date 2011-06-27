  1. Home
Used 1991 Toyota Camry Sedan Consumer Reviews

an AMAZING CAR!

Anthony McCabe, 01/22/2005
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

If you are planning to buy a used car for a new driver or someone going off to college... this is the car for you. I bought this car from my next door neighbor in September and the car has had NO problems (knock on wood) and it never has. I bought it because they were selling it to me for an amazing price.. with 209000 miles on it. THE CAR RUNS AMAZINGLY! In snow.. rain.. ice.. it's perfect and I couldnt ask for a better car for 500 bucks! I'd pay 2000 for this car because it is so reliable!

Report Abuse

I'll NEVER Part With It!!

Kris, 02/10/2009
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

This is the 2nd Camry (this body style) I've owned (got rid of 1st one- a '90, due to expensive valve job needed) since 2004 and let me tell you, I will literally keep it until it or I bite the dust! I LOVE the body style, both in & out, and with 193,000 miles, you'd never know it. Luckily, this baby has only highway miles. Someone really was meticulous about the maintenance and is from North Jersey. Anyway, I couldn't be happier with it and is a gas saver, not a guzzler! The interior looks brand new with no stains, rips, or holes in the cloth fabric. The mpg is terrific-28/35, I believe. NOT A THING wrong with her! I felt safe on the test-drive and smiled the whole time!

Report Abuse

used car

ww, 05/19/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

excellent car ! never has problem!

Report Abuse

Good Car!!

Will, 10/08/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I bought it for my daily commute car (100 mi a day), it has been excellent! The car now has over 318k, uses approx 1 qt oil between changes, gets 32-35 mpg as runs great!! Keep up with the maintenance & they'll last a long time. I'd buy a newer one if I had the money, it is a great car & EVERY one still works!! Only bad is they rust easy...it has a few places needing attention.

Report Abuse

Great car

alwaysdriving, 01/07/2013
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

My dad brought it for my first car at 15 y/o, it was wrote off so my dad and I spend our time together on fixing it. After I got my driver's license, I've been driving this car for 4 years now. I'm a daily driver and it never fail on me, will always take me where I want go, and very reliable as for my first car. Very comfy and easy to drive. No problems at all, runs like new still. Love my car and will never sell it!

Report Abuse
