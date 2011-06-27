Used 2001 Toyota Camry Solara Convertible Consumer Reviews
Satisfaction
I was the owner of a Chrysler Sebring Convertible (1998) which was purchased new. I would never buy another one. I purchased this Certified 2001 Solara Convertible (SLE V6) and found it to be a superb vehicle. I have owner Audi, Mercedes, Infiniti, Volvo and Toyota automobiles over these many years. This is the best.
My therapy
My Solara conv. has been the perfect 'crisis' vehicle for a family guy that wants to cruise, enjoy the fresh air, and still have the ability to take company along. The design draws compliments, the performance is adequate, and the comfort is outstanding. It could use a little more structural support and better suspension components, but other than that no real complaints. The top has proven VERY reliable and sound for a seven year old cloth top, and I have only treated it(water proofing)and had it retightened twice for minimal cost. So far reliability has been outstanding and I just turned 90,000.
Convertible without compromises
O.K. its not a sporty 2 person rocket, but by far its as pratical as a convertible can get. The stylying is conservative, yet sporty. The power of the 198hp engine has plenty of get up and go for fast highways. Highway driving is where it excels with a nice, smooth ride. It doesn't corner like it is on rails, but it still turns heads. Nothing better than having the sun on your face enjoying nature with your top off.
My Toyota
I love everything about my Toyota. Gas mileage could be better, I get 19 to 25, but a small price to pay for the looks, styling and comfort. I really do love my Toyota!!
Wrinkled ragtop
Much quieter and smoother riding than my Sebring Conv., but the wrinkles next to the back window and next to the side windows are ugly and embarrassing. The wind noise with the top up is inexcusable. It's a good car but with an amaturish convertible top.
