Used 1999 Toyota Camry Solara Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Camry Solara
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4V6V6
Combined MPG242120
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/29 mpg18/26 mpg17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)388.5/536.5 mi.333.0/481.0 mi.314.5/462.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.18.5 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG242120
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque147 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm214 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm214 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l3.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower135 hp @ 5200 rpm200 hp @ 5200 rpm200 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.38.1 ft.38.1 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsOptionalOptionalOptional
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.38.3 in.38.3 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.43.3 in.43.3 in.
Front hip room53.6 in.53.6 in.53.6 in.
Front shoulder room55.3 in.55.3 in.55.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.3 in.36.3 in.36.3 in.
Rear hip Room49.3 in.49.3 in.49.3 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.35.2 in.35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room52.9 in.52.9 in.52.9 in.
Measurements
Length190.0 in.190.0 in.190.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.2000 lbs.2000 lbs.
Curb weight3120 lbs.3263 lbs.3291 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.1 cu.ft.14.1 cu.ft.14.1 cu.ft.
Height55.1 in.55.1 in.55.1 in.
Wheel base105.1 in.105.1 in.105.1 in.
Width71.1 in.71.1 in.71.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Twilight Blue Pearl
  • Autumn Red Mica
  • Silver Stream Opalescent
  • Sandrift Metallic
  • Black Metallic
  • White Diamond Pearl
  • Fairway Green Pearl
  • Red Flame Metallic
  • White Diamond Pearl
  • Silver Stream Opalescent
  • Red Flame Metallic
  • Sandrift Metallic
  • Black Metallic
  • Fairway Green Pearl
  • Autumn Red Mica
  • Twilight Blue Pearl
  • Sandrift Metallic
  • Fairway Green Pearl
  • Autumn Red Mica
  • Red Flame Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl
  • Black Metallic
  • Silver Stream Opalescent
  • White Diamond Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Ivory
  • Charcoal
  • Ivory
  • Charcoal
  • Ivory
  • Charcoal
