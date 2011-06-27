Used 2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Camry Hybrid Sedan
SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$35,658*
Total Cash Price
$28,366
XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$34,959*
Total Cash Price
$27,810
LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$47,894*
Total Cash Price
$38,100
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Camry Hybrid Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$822
|$847
|$872
|$899
|$925
|$4,365
|Maintenance
|$554
|$344
|$1,809
|$691
|$974
|$4,372
|Repairs
|$104
|$251
|$368
|$429
|$502
|$1,654
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,523
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,690
|Financing
|$1,526
|$1,226
|$909
|$568
|$205
|$4,434
|Depreciation
|$5,511
|$2,944
|$2,591
|$2,295
|$2,060
|$15,401
|Fuel
|$705
|$726
|$748
|$770
|$794
|$3,742
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,745
|$6,379
|$7,339
|$5,694
|$5,502
|$35,658
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Camry Hybrid Sedan XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$806
|$830
|$855
|$881
|$907
|$4,279
|Maintenance
|$543
|$337
|$1,774
|$677
|$955
|$4,286
|Repairs
|$102
|$246
|$361
|$421
|$492
|$1,622
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,493
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,657
|Financing
|$1,496
|$1,202
|$891
|$557
|$201
|$4,347
|Depreciation
|$5,403
|$2,886
|$2,540
|$2,250
|$2,020
|$15,099
|Fuel
|$691
|$712
|$733
|$755
|$778
|$3,669
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,534
|$6,254
|$7,195
|$5,582
|$5,394
|$34,959
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Camry Hybrid Sedan LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,104
|$1,137
|$1,171
|$1,207
|$1,243
|$5,862
|Maintenance
|$744
|$462
|$2,430
|$927
|$1,308
|$5,872
|Repairs
|$140
|$337
|$495
|$577
|$674
|$2,222
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,045
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,270
|Financing
|$2,050
|$1,647
|$1,221
|$763
|$275
|$5,955
|Depreciation
|$7,402
|$3,954
|$3,480
|$3,083
|$2,767
|$20,686
|Fuel
|$947
|$975
|$1,004
|$1,034
|$1,066
|$5,027
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,432
|$8,568
|$9,857
|$7,647
|$7,390
|$47,894
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid in Virginia is:not available
