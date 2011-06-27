Used 2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Camry Hybrid Sedan
LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$27,720*
Total Cash Price
$14,951
XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$27,176*
Total Cash Price
$14,658
SE Limited Edition 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$37,231*
Total Cash Price
$20,081
XLE 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 11/13 (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$38,318*
Total Cash Price
$20,668
LE 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 11/13 (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$37,503*
Total Cash Price
$20,228
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Camry Hybrid Sedan LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$808
|$832
|$857
|$882
|$909
|$4,288
|Maintenance
|$753
|$261
|$1,767
|$364
|$1,190
|$4,335
|Repairs
|$402
|$467
|$546
|$640
|$747
|$2,801
|Taxes & Fees
|$826
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$993
|Financing
|$804
|$647
|$479
|$299
|$108
|$2,337
|Depreciation
|$3,664
|$1,486
|$1,309
|$1,160
|$1,041
|$8,660
|Fuel
|$811
|$835
|$860
|$886
|$913
|$4,305
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,067
|$4,571
|$5,859
|$4,273
|$4,950
|$27,720
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Camry Hybrid Sedan XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$792
|$816
|$840
|$865
|$891
|$4,204
|Maintenance
|$738
|$256
|$1,732
|$357
|$1,167
|$4,250
|Repairs
|$394
|$458
|$535
|$627
|$732
|$2,746
|Taxes & Fees
|$810
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$974
|Financing
|$788
|$634
|$470
|$293
|$106
|$2,291
|Depreciation
|$3,592
|$1,457
|$1,283
|$1,137
|$1,021
|$8,490
|Fuel
|$795
|$819
|$843
|$869
|$895
|$4,221
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,909
|$4,481
|$5,744
|$4,189
|$4,853
|$27,176
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Camry Hybrid Sedan SE Limited Edition 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,085
|$1,118
|$1,151
|$1,185
|$1,221
|$5,759
|Maintenance
|$1,011
|$351
|$2,373
|$489
|$1,599
|$5,823
|Repairs
|$540
|$627
|$733
|$859
|$1,003
|$3,762
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,110
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,334
|Financing
|$1,080
|$869
|$644
|$401
|$145
|$3,139
|Depreciation
|$4,921
|$1,996
|$1,758
|$1,558
|$1,399
|$11,631
|Fuel
|$1,089
|$1,122
|$1,155
|$1,191
|$1,226
|$5,783
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,835
|$6,139
|$7,869
|$5,739
|$6,649
|$37,231
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Camry Hybrid Sedan XLE 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 11/13 (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,117
|$1,151
|$1,184
|$1,220
|$1,256
|$5,928
|Maintenance
|$1,041
|$361
|$2,442
|$503
|$1,645
|$5,993
|Repairs
|$556
|$646
|$754
|$884
|$1,032
|$3,872
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,142
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,373
|Financing
|$1,111
|$894
|$663
|$413
|$149
|$3,230
|Depreciation
|$5,065
|$2,054
|$1,809
|$1,603
|$1,440
|$11,971
|Fuel
|$1,121
|$1,155
|$1,189
|$1,225
|$1,262
|$5,952
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,152
|$6,318
|$8,099
|$5,906
|$6,843
|$38,318
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Camry Hybrid Sedan LE 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 11/13 (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,093
|$1,126
|$1,159
|$1,194
|$1,230
|$5,802
|Maintenance
|$1,018
|$353
|$2,390
|$493
|$1,610
|$5,865
|Repairs
|$544
|$632
|$738
|$865
|$1,010
|$3,789
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,118
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,344
|Financing
|$1,087
|$875
|$649
|$404
|$146
|$3,162
|Depreciation
|$4,957
|$2,011
|$1,771
|$1,569
|$1,409
|$11,716
|Fuel
|$1,097
|$1,130
|$1,163
|$1,199
|$1,235
|$5,825
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,914
|$6,184
|$7,927
|$5,781
|$6,697
|$37,503
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 Camry Hybrid
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid in Virginia is:not available
