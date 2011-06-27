Used 2012 Toyota Camry Hybrid Sedan Consumer Reviews

Been 6 1/2 years now 6/3/2019 doug , 12/01/2015 LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 65 of 65 people found this review helpful Update below I'm getting ready to do the 36 month sched maint (22,000 mi) and wanted to give my opinion on this car, bought it new. Pros; comfortable on long trips, lots of power, haven't spent a dime on it Cons; wind noise ft passenger side, mileage was 40 when new-last tank was 35, wish the trunk was larger, A/C smells moldy/musty sometimes Update-12/16- 4th yr- abt 25k miles -Since the 3/36k warranty has expired I now do routine maint. annual oil/filter change myself-not a big deal. The A/C smell is gone since they did a recall on A/C condensate leaking on airbag relay. Average gas mileage is about 36MPG. Seats still comfortable, original Michelin energy saver tires (480AB) have abt 6/32" tread left, had to add air to all 4 tires at abt 23k miles, guess some of that 100% nitrogen leaked out. Exterior paint has several minor issues. If you look at an angle you can see defects in original paint job. Update-6/17 abt 28k miles-only one change since last update. The 12V battery died, only warranted for 36 months, lasted 54. Dealer charged $280 because the battery is in the trunk and took 10 seconds longer to replace. Dealer also made me wait 3 hours to do the replace, they were "BUSY". Word of advice, there is an Exide FP-AGM24F direct replacement for almost half the price, change it yourself. Lesson here, don't go to dealer for 12V battery. Update-6/18 abt 30,000 miles-changing oil myself. Car requires 0W-20 synthetic. With Toyota filter and 5qts of oil I spend about $25 which is less than half the dealer cost to replace. MPG has dropped slightly, now getting about 37-38 mpg average in town and highway. Update at 6/19-abt 34,000 miles-Still changing oil and filters myself. MPG has stabilized at 37-38. As a senior citizen it's becoming more difficult to get in and out of car. Considering trading it in on SUV. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best Hybrid I have ever owned or driven! djmontierth , 06/13/2012 83 of 84 people found this review helpful I have been driving Hybrids since 2004. I owned a Prius, and Insight. I have driven the Fusion and was seriously considering the new Fusion to come ... someday... I have driven the Volt and the techno wizardry is way cool but the numbers and economy for my long commute don't make sense. I drove the Priuc C and it is cool and efficient to be sure.. Easily averaged 57mpg but it seemed small like my Honda Insight. I drove the 3rd Gen Prius and thought it a major improvement over my 2nd Gen in ride and economy. Then I drove the Camery and practiced my hyper-milage skills I learned just to see what I could do around town. I got 63 in town and 53 on the hwy. Driving normal I got 47 mpg

Hybrids have moved up! luckyme1 , 02/01/2012 46 of 46 people found this review helpful This is my second Hybrid, and what a great improvement Toyota has made. Excellent acceleration, quiet, refined feel, great build quality, and, Oh yes, great MPG. So far averaging 39 MPG in cold weather. Amazingly fast heat up in winter, good handling, and comfortable all around sedan. Comparing to Hyundai, Kia and Ford offerings, the Toyota Camry really shines. Much better build and quality than the Korean makes, and just feels better than the Fusion. We have Prius' in our company fleet, and they are great for dependability and cost of operation. But this 2012 Camry is in a whole new league.

Much More Than Expected camry_fan , 01/18/2012 25 of 25 people found this review helpful The 2012 Camry Hybrid is outstanding. Comparing it (from many test drives) to the Fusion, Optima, and Sonata hybrids, overall it is the best in terms of quality, performance, comfort and on par with all in terms of fuel economy. The Camry Hybrid is quiet, solid, comfortable, and moves when you need it to. Total quality. After 2700 miles, a solid 38.3 mpg avg cty/hwy. Entune infotainment is great. I was originally set on an Optima. After seeing repeated negative owner comments for noise, seating, performance, maintenance I started looking elsewhere. Furthermore, complete piece of mind. No worries about salesperson & maintenance competence or manufacturer quality as with Kia and Hyundai.