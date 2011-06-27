Used 2011 Toyota Camry Hybrid Sedan Consumer Reviews

Wonderful Car Kevin , 10/05/2010 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Great purchase. I have never owned a Hybrid. Very concerned with the transition b/t gas and electric. There is NO discernible transition. Fantastic. It is not going to snap your neck with its acceleration off the line. That is not why you buy this car. It is fun to drive. Does excellent on the Hwy. Feels great in construction zones or traffic as you move along smiling without wasting gas. I find myself learning how to drive it in electric as long as possible. I drive it in "stealth" mode in the neighborhood. My wife just took a 500 mile trip and made it home without fill-up. Technology is awesome. Best car purchase I have ever made! Cuts at least one gas fill-up a month. Report Abuse

Almost bought a Sonata tobyone , 05/15/2011 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I almost bought a 2011 Sonata after comparing to Accord and Fusion, but the Limited Sonata gas mileage on the car i ordered only got 28MPG highway on the test drive. the computer said 36 mpg. so decided to test drive Camry- and then the hybrid. so very quiet and the idea of higher gas mileage interested both me and my wife. Dealer made me an offer i could not refuse on a 2011 loaded except for Nav. $28,000 before tax and license. included leather, sunroof, spoiler, tinted windows, backup sensors, upgraded sound system and wheels, fog lights love the car so far - first tank was 37MPG- using the calculator method - just filled up 41.2 mpg wife is doing 1/2 driving and she is not a hyper miler

I'm sold (3 times)! elsa3 , 02/17/2013 10 of 10 people found this review helpful We reluctantly bought a new 2007 Camry Hybrid after test-driving a Prius, as the frame of the Prius' hatchback blocked the rear view and the seats were not comfortable. I was sure that I'd be disappointed with the Camry since I'd really wanted the Prius, but I was wrong; the Camry is the best car we've ever owned, and we've owned a lot of cars! We were so impressed that we have since bought a 2009 and 2011 Camry Hybrid as well, and still drive all 3. We get between 40 and 42 mpg and put about 15,000 miles a year on these cars. Most impressive is the acceleration available when passing; I feel safer in these cars than in any I've had before.

Quiet & Smooth like a Lexus Mutant Ninja , 10/18/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful You do not know you are driving a Hybrid. It just drives like a very regular car. It feels smooth and quiet like a Lexus ES or LS. I like the CVT. It is really smooth and transparent. Electric motor assists the gasoline engine when you need the power. Sweet! I have not achieved 35 MPG yet, I only get between 30 and 33 in Kansas City. For the driver and the front passenger, seat belts are particularly hard to grab/reach. There are some fitting issues. The auto-dimming rear-view mirror is wobbly on all cars at the dealership. The NAV display has strong magenta color cast. The JBL stereo does not display CD-Text correctly. (It has trouble with the artist name!)