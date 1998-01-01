2023 Toyota bZ4X Limited Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$46,700
|Engine Type
|Electric
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe
|114 MPGe
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Battery & Range
|Fuel type
|Electric
|EPA city/highway MPGeMPGe is the official metric that the EPA uses to measure the efficiency of alternative-fuel (including electric) vehicles. Just like regular MPG shows how far a car will travel on one gallon of gas, MPGe shows how far a vehicle will drive on 33.7 kWh of electricity — the energy equivalent of one gallon of gasoline.
|125/103 MPGe
|EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe
|114 MPGe
|EPA Electricity RangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.
|242 mi.
|Battery capacity
|71.4 kWh
|Engine
|Base engine type
|Electric
|Horsepower
|201 hp
|Torque
|196 lb-ft
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Payload Capacity
|1,222 lbs.
|Drivetrain
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Suspension
|Four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Dimensions
|Length
|184.6 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|73.2 in.
|Height
|65.0 in.
|Wheel base
|112.2 in.
|EPA interior volume
|122.1 cu.ft.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|27.7 cu.ft.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|56.1 cu.ft.
|Turning circle
|40.0 ft.
|Ground clearance
|8.1 in.
|Angle of approach
|17.4 degrees
|Angle of departure
|25.6 degrees
|Curb weight
|4,398 lbs.
|Maximum payload
|1,222 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5,620 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Front head room
|38.6 in.
|Front leg room
|42.1 in.
|Front shoulder room
|57.8 in.
|Front hip room
|54.4 in.
|Leatherette
|yes
|Bucket front seats
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|6 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|Multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Ventilated driver seat
|yes
|Ventilated passenger seat
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|37.1 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.0 in.
|Rear hip Room
|44.8 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Folding center armrest
|yes
|Rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Safety
|Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|Pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Post-collision safety system
|yes
|Dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Stability control
|yes
|Traction control
|yes
|Child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Daytime running lights
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Engine immobilizer
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|Satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Keyless ignition
|yes
|Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Electric power steering
|yes
|Front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|Front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|Adaptive cruise control
|yes
|Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Front and rear cupholders
|yes
|Front and rear door pockets
|yes
|Front seatback storage
|yes
|Leather steering wheel
|yes
|Heated steering wheel
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Interior air filtration
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|Trip computer
|yes
|Compass
|yes
|External temperature display
|yes
|Clock
|yes
|Tires & Wheels
|Polished alloy wheels
|yes
|20 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|R20 tires
|yes
|Telematics
|Emergency Service
|yes
|Airbag Deployment Notification
|yes
|Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistance
|yes
|Roadside Assistance
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|2 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Packages
|Preferred Accessory Package w/All-Weather Floor Liners
|+$353
|Preferred Accessory Package w/Carpet Mats
|+$353
|Limited Weather Package
|+$350
|Safety & Security Options
|Emergency Assistance Kit
|+$59
|First Aid Kit w/PPE
|+$25
|Interior Options
|All-Weather Liner Package
|+$269
|Carpet Mat Package
|+$269
|Illuminated Cargo Sills
|+$425
|Illuminated Door Sills
|+$425
|Universal Tablet Holder
|+$99
|Cargo Net - Envelope
|+$59
|Cargo Tote
|+$51
|JBL Premium Audio
|+$580
|Exterior Options
|Split Rear Spoiler
|+$200
|Two-Tone Paint
|+$500
|Paint Protection Film
|+$395
|Mudguards
|+$149
|Door Edge Guards
|+$150
|Special Color
|+$425
|Body Side Moldings
|+$209
|Activity Mount
|+$420
|Wheel Bolt Locks
|+$90
|Roof Rack Cross Bars
|+$385
