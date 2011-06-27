2019 Toyota Avalon Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Avalon Sedan
XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$49,370*
Total Cash Price
$39,636
XSE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$66,311*
Total Cash Price
$53,237
Touring 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$68,247*
Total Cash Price
$54,791
Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$48,402*
Total Cash Price
$38,859
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Avalon Sedan XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$858
|$887
|$919
|$951
|$984
|$4,599
|Maintenance
|$44
|$462
|$389
|$1,003
|$2,596
|$4,493
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$109
|$264
|$386
|$759
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,629
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,796
|Financing
|$2,132
|$1,714
|$1,270
|$794
|$287
|$6,195
|Depreciation
|$8,946
|$3,822
|$3,614
|$4,241
|$4,016
|$24,639
|Fuel
|$1,297
|$1,336
|$1,376
|$1,418
|$1,461
|$6,888
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,906
|$8,263
|$7,718
|$8,712
|$9,771
|$49,370
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Avalon Sedan XSE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,152
|$1,192
|$1,234
|$1,277
|$1,322
|$6,177
|Maintenance
|$59
|$621
|$522
|$1,347
|$3,487
|$6,035
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$147
|$355
|$518
|$1,019
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,188
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,413
|Financing
|$2,863
|$2,302
|$1,706
|$1,066
|$385
|$8,321
|Depreciation
|$12,016
|$5,133
|$4,854
|$5,696
|$5,394
|$33,094
|Fuel
|$1,743
|$1,795
|$1,848
|$1,904
|$1,962
|$9,252
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,021
|$11,098
|$10,367
|$11,701
|$13,123
|$66,311
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Avalon Sedan Touring 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,186
|$1,227
|$1,270
|$1,314
|$1,361
|$6,358
|Maintenance
|$61
|$639
|$537
|$1,386
|$3,588
|$6,211
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$151
|$365
|$533
|$1,049
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,252
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,483
|Financing
|$2,947
|$2,369
|$1,755
|$1,097
|$396
|$8,564
|Depreciation
|$12,367
|$5,283
|$4,996
|$5,863
|$5,551
|$34,060
|Fuel
|$1,794
|$1,847
|$1,902
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$9,522
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,606
|$11,422
|$10,669
|$12,043
|$13,506
|$68,247
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Avalon Sedan Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$841
|$870
|$901
|$932
|$965
|$4,509
|Maintenance
|$43
|$453
|$381
|$983
|$2,545
|$4,405
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$107
|$259
|$378
|$744
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,597
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,761
|Financing
|$2,090
|$1,680
|$1,245
|$778
|$281
|$6,074
|Depreciation
|$8,771
|$3,747
|$3,543
|$4,158
|$3,937
|$24,156
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,349
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,753
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,614
|$8,101
|$7,567
|$8,541
|$9,579
|$48,402
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 Avalon
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
