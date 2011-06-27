Used 2017 Toyota Avalon Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Avalon Sedan
Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,533*
Total Cash Price
$26,601
XLE Premium 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,304*
Total Cash Price
$27,133
XLE Plus 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$52,790*
Total Cash Price
$36,443
XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$54,332*
Total Cash Price
$37,507
Touring 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$53,176*
Total Cash Price
$36,709
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Avalon Sedan Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$841
|$866
|$892
|$919
|$947
|$4,465
|Maintenance
|$367
|$1,873
|$1,620
|$812
|$1,248
|$5,920
|Repairs
|$242
|$352
|$410
|$481
|$561
|$2,046
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,430
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,594
|Financing
|$1,431
|$1,150
|$852
|$533
|$192
|$4,158
|Depreciation
|$4,954
|$2,489
|$2,189
|$1,941
|$1,742
|$13,315
|Fuel
|$1,325
|$1,365
|$1,406
|$1,448
|$1,491
|$7,035
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,590
|$8,136
|$7,410
|$6,175
|$6,222
|$38,533
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Avalon Sedan XLE Premium 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$858
|$883
|$910
|$937
|$966
|$4,554
|Maintenance
|$374
|$1,910
|$1,652
|$828
|$1,273
|$6,038
|Repairs
|$247
|$359
|$418
|$491
|$572
|$2,087
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,459
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,626
|Financing
|$1,460
|$1,173
|$869
|$544
|$196
|$4,241
|Depreciation
|$5,053
|$2,539
|$2,233
|$1,980
|$1,777
|$13,581
|Fuel
|$1,352
|$1,392
|$1,434
|$1,477
|$1,521
|$7,176
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,802
|$8,299
|$7,558
|$6,299
|$6,346
|$39,304
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Avalon Sedan XLE Plus 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,152
|$1,186
|$1,222
|$1,259
|$1,297
|$6,117
|Maintenance
|$503
|$2,566
|$2,219
|$1,112
|$1,710
|$8,110
|Repairs
|$332
|$482
|$562
|$659
|$769
|$2,803
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,959
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,184
|Financing
|$1,960
|$1,576
|$1,167
|$730
|$263
|$5,696
|Depreciation
|$6,787
|$3,410
|$2,999
|$2,659
|$2,387
|$18,242
|Fuel
|$1,815
|$1,870
|$1,926
|$1,984
|$2,043
|$9,638
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,508
|$11,146
|$10,152
|$8,460
|$8,524
|$52,790
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Avalon Sedan XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,186
|$1,221
|$1,258
|$1,296
|$1,335
|$6,296
|Maintenance
|$517
|$2,641
|$2,284
|$1,145
|$1,760
|$8,347
|Repairs
|$341
|$496
|$578
|$678
|$791
|$2,885
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,016
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,248
|Financing
|$2,018
|$1,622
|$1,201
|$752
|$271
|$5,863
|Depreciation
|$6,985
|$3,509
|$3,086
|$2,737
|$2,456
|$18,774
|Fuel
|$1,868
|$1,925
|$1,982
|$2,042
|$2,102
|$9,919
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,932
|$11,472
|$10,448
|$8,707
|$8,773
|$54,332
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Avalon Sedan Touring 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,161
|$1,195
|$1,231
|$1,268
|$1,307
|$6,162
|Maintenance
|$506
|$2,585
|$2,236
|$1,121
|$1,722
|$8,170
|Repairs
|$334
|$486
|$566
|$664
|$774
|$2,823
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,973
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,200
|Financing
|$1,975
|$1,587
|$1,176
|$736
|$265
|$5,738
|Depreciation
|$6,837
|$3,435
|$3,021
|$2,679
|$2,404
|$18,375
|Fuel
|$1,828
|$1,884
|$1,940
|$1,998
|$2,058
|$9,708
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,614
|$11,228
|$10,226
|$8,522
|$8,586
|$53,176
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 Avalon
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Toyota Avalon in Virginia is:not available
