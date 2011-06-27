Used 2014 Toyota Avalon Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Avalon Sedan
XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,250*
Total Cash Price
$17,322
Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,659*
Total Cash Price
$23,265
XLE Premium 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,963*
Total Cash Price
$23,945
XLE Touring 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,598*
Total Cash Price
$16,982
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Avalon Sedan XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$792
|$815
|$839
|$865
|$890
|$4,201
|Maintenance
|$784
|$289
|$2,038
|$403
|$2,202
|$5,716
|Repairs
|$402
|$467
|$546
|$640
|$747
|$2,801
|Taxes & Fees
|$950
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,117
|Financing
|$931
|$750
|$554
|$348
|$125
|$2,708
|Depreciation
|$3,854
|$1,690
|$1,487
|$1,317
|$1,183
|$9,531
|Fuel
|$1,352
|$1,392
|$1,434
|$1,477
|$1,521
|$7,176
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,064
|$5,445
|$6,940
|$5,091
|$6,711
|$33,250
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Avalon Sedan Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,063
|$1,095
|$1,128
|$1,162
|$1,196
|$5,643
|Maintenance
|$1,054
|$388
|$2,737
|$541
|$2,958
|$7,677
|Repairs
|$540
|$627
|$733
|$859
|$1,003
|$3,762
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,275
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,500
|Financing
|$1,251
|$1,007
|$744
|$467
|$169
|$3,637
|Depreciation
|$5,176
|$2,270
|$1,997
|$1,769
|$1,589
|$12,801
|Fuel
|$1,815
|$1,870
|$1,926
|$1,984
|$2,043
|$9,638
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,174
|$7,313
|$9,321
|$6,838
|$9,013
|$44,659
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Avalon Sedan XLE Premium 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,094
|$1,127
|$1,160
|$1,196
|$1,231
|$5,808
|Maintenance
|$1,084
|$399
|$2,817
|$557
|$3,044
|$7,902
|Repairs
|$556
|$646
|$754
|$884
|$1,032
|$3,872
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,313
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,544
|Financing
|$1,287
|$1,036
|$766
|$481
|$173
|$3,744
|Depreciation
|$5,327
|$2,336
|$2,056
|$1,820
|$1,636
|$13,175
|Fuel
|$1,868
|$1,925
|$1,982
|$2,042
|$2,102
|$9,919
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,529
|$7,527
|$9,594
|$7,037
|$9,276
|$45,963
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Avalon Sedan XLE Touring 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$776
|$799
|$823
|$848
|$873
|$4,119
|Maintenance
|$769
|$283
|$1,998
|$395
|$2,159
|$5,604
|Repairs
|$394
|$458
|$535
|$627
|$732
|$2,746
|Taxes & Fees
|$931
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,095
|Financing
|$913
|$735
|$543
|$341
|$123
|$2,655
|Depreciation
|$3,778
|$1,657
|$1,458
|$1,291
|$1,160
|$9,344
|Fuel
|$1,325
|$1,365
|$1,406
|$1,448
|$1,491
|$7,035
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,886
|$5,338
|$6,804
|$4,991
|$6,579
|$32,598
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 Avalon
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Toyota Avalon in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related Used 2014 Toyota Avalon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019