Used 1999 Toyota Avalon Sedan Consumer Reviews

Forever friend mmars , 09/05/2011 25 of 25 people found this review helpful I bought my 1999 Toyota Avalon Platinum XLS in 2006. It had 99000 miles on it and this did not cause me alarm since I have had a Toyota Camry before. My Toyota Avalon now has 187,000 miles on it and is still running strong! I have had to put routine maintenence items, such as brakes, battery, tires, but other than that it is running like the day I bought it. I am looking at trading it off for something newer, not because I need to, just maybe wanting something newer. Trouble I am having is when I test drive other vehicles I am comparing it to my Avalon, so far all the "competitors" have lost. Gas mileage is still 24/28 hwy. Excellent choice and great car! Report Abuse

In love with this car Duane , 02/14/2016 XLS 4dr Sedan 17 of 18 people found this review helpful I bought my 99 Avalon XLS for $800 with 214,000 miles and put about 15,000 on it in a year and I love it. I have only replaced the front strut mounts (common issue) and front sway bar links and bushings (parts are $48 all together) amongst regular maintenance items. The interior is all leather (door panels and all) and I always keep it clean because it's so good looking clean. It has a soft ride at all speeds, handles incredibly well for having such a soft ride, accelerates pretty strong (1MZFE V6 non-VVT) and the trans is also strong, still shifting like new at 232,000 miles. For entertainment it has the 7 speaker Harman-Motive system. 2 tweeters, 4 mids and 1 8" package tray mounted woofer and I believe all that is also on a factory amp. I upgraded all that with a JVC touch screen, Cerwin-Vega tweeters (I added two in the back), JBL mids, Audio Pipe crossovers, and a Power Acoustik 15" sub on 3200 watts. All easy to install and the car has well laid out audio placement. Cold AC and hot heat with great MPG. The only downside is you will get really attached to it and you won't be able to come up with a good reason to get a new car. Parts are plentiful and very affordable. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Roomy Toyota Sedan BigGuy , 02/08/2009 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I'm 6'7", needed lots of head and leg room, and got it the Avalon. It has all the get up and go I ever needed. Now that it's broken in at 140,000 miles, it gets 30 mpg on the highway; what a nice surprise. Maintenance costs have been half of our other vehicle, a 2003 Chrysler T&C. Report Abuse

Too Reliable? 25 yrs Toyota , 08/11/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Incredible car! Soft ride, low maintenance, good mileage. Only complaint - after 13 yrs of a gray 86 Camry and 11 yrs of this silver 99 Avalon, I feel the need for a change. Could be midlife issues. I need something bright and irresponsible. But seriously, GREAT CAR! Fits all sizes of people and luggage. Surprisingly good mileage for its size and comfort and I highly recommend it. That's what makes it hard for me to give up. Report Abuse