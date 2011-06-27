Used 2015 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Avalon Hybrid Sedan
XLE Premium 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$33,985*
Total Cash Price
$19,959
XLE Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$33,319*
Total Cash Price
$19,568
Limited 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$45,647*
Total Cash Price
$26,808
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Avalon Hybrid Sedan XLE Premium 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$868
|$895
|$921
|$949
|$977
|$4,609
|Maintenance
|$1,585
|$795
|$273
|$1,903
|$2,255
|$6,812
|Repairs
|$402
|$467
|$546
|$640
|$747
|$2,801
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,086
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,254
|Financing
|$1,073
|$864
|$639
|$400
|$145
|$3,120
|Depreciation
|$4,299
|$2,020
|$1,777
|$1,575
|$1,414
|$11,084
|Fuel
|$811
|$835
|$860
|$886
|$913
|$4,305
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,125
|$5,917
|$5,057
|$6,394
|$6,492
|$33,985
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Avalon Hybrid Sedan XLE Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$851
|$877
|$903
|$930
|$958
|$4,519
|Maintenance
|$1,554
|$779
|$268
|$1,866
|$2,211
|$6,678
|Repairs
|$394
|$458
|$535
|$627
|$732
|$2,746
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,065
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,229
|Financing
|$1,052
|$847
|$626
|$392
|$142
|$3,059
|Depreciation
|$4,215
|$1,980
|$1,742
|$1,544
|$1,386
|$10,867
|Fuel
|$795
|$819
|$843
|$869
|$895
|$4,221
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,926
|$5,801
|$4,958
|$6,269
|$6,365
|$33,319
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Avalon Hybrid Sedan Limited 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,166
|$1,201
|$1,237
|$1,274
|$1,312
|$6,191
|Maintenance
|$2,129
|$1,067
|$367
|$2,556
|$3,029
|$9,149
|Repairs
|$540
|$627
|$733
|$859
|$1,003
|$3,762
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,459
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,684
|Financing
|$1,441
|$1,160
|$858
|$537
|$195
|$4,191
|Depreciation
|$5,775
|$2,713
|$2,387
|$2,115
|$1,899
|$14,888
|Fuel
|$1,089
|$1,122
|$1,155
|$1,191
|$1,226
|$5,783
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,599
|$7,947
|$6,792
|$8,589
|$8,720
|$45,647
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Toyota Avalon Hybrid in Virginia is:not available
