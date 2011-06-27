Used 2014 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Avalon Hybrid Sedan
Limited 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$31,143*
Total Cash Price
$18,495
XLE Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$31,766*
Total Cash Price
$18,865
XLE Premium 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$42,666*
Total Cash Price
$25,338
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Avalon Hybrid Sedan Limited 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$831
|$856
|$882
|$908
|$935
|$4,412
|Maintenance
|$769
|$261
|$1,831
|$373
|$2,112
|$5,346
|Repairs
|$394
|$458
|$535
|$627
|$732
|$2,746
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,009
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,173
|Financing
|$995
|$800
|$592
|$370
|$134
|$2,891
|Depreciation
|$4,142
|$1,849
|$1,627
|$1,442
|$1,294
|$10,354
|Fuel
|$795
|$819
|$843
|$869
|$895
|$4,221
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,935
|$5,084
|$6,351
|$4,630
|$6,143
|$31,143
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Avalon Hybrid Sedan XLE Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$848
|$873
|$900
|$926
|$954
|$4,500
|Maintenance
|$784
|$266
|$1,868
|$380
|$2,154
|$5,453
|Repairs
|$402
|$467
|$546
|$640
|$747
|$2,801
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,029
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,196
|Financing
|$1,015
|$816
|$604
|$377
|$137
|$2,949
|Depreciation
|$4,225
|$1,886
|$1,660
|$1,471
|$1,320
|$10,561
|Fuel
|$811
|$835
|$860
|$886
|$913
|$4,305
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,114
|$5,186
|$6,478
|$4,723
|$6,266
|$31,766
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Avalon Hybrid Sedan XLE Premium 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,138
|$1,173
|$1,208
|$1,244
|$1,281
|$6,044
|Maintenance
|$1,054
|$358
|$2,508
|$511
|$2,893
|$7,324
|Repairs
|$540
|$627
|$733
|$859
|$1,003
|$3,762
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,382
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,607
|Financing
|$1,363
|$1,096
|$811
|$507
|$184
|$3,961
|Depreciation
|$5,675
|$2,533
|$2,229
|$1,976
|$1,773
|$14,185
|Fuel
|$1,089
|$1,122
|$1,155
|$1,191
|$1,226
|$5,783
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,241
|$6,965
|$8,701
|$6,343
|$8,416
|$42,666
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 Avalon Hybrid
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Toyota Avalon Hybrid in Virginia is:not available
