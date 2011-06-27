  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota 86
  4. Used 2018 Toyota 86
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2018 Toyota 86 GT w/Black Color Package Features & Specs

More about the 2018 86
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,585
See 86 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,585
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,585
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.2/369.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,585
Torque156 lb-ft @ 6400 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 7000 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,585
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,585
8 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
300 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,585
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,585
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,585
Display Audio w/Navigationyes
Universal Tablet Holderyes
Cargo Toteyes
Carpet Trunk Matyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Center Armrestyes
Coin Holder/Ashtray Cupyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,585
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,585
Front head room37.1 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room54.5 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
leather/suedeyes
Front hip room53.1 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,585
Rear head room35.0 in.
Rear hip Room45.3 in.
Rear leg room29.9 in.
Rear shoulder room51.7 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,585
TRD 18" Alloy Wheelsyes
TRD 17" Matte Gray Forged Wheelsyes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Special Coloryes
Mudguardsyes
Paint Protection Film - Front Bumperyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Paint Protection Film - Hood & Fenderyes
All-Season Tiresyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,585
Length166.7 in.
Curb weight2776 lbs.
Gross weight3682 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place6.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.9 in.
Height50.6 in.
EPA interior volume83.4 cu.ft.
Maximum payload906 lbs.
Wheel base101.2 in.
Width69.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,585
Exterior Colors
  • Steel
  • Halo
  • Ablaze
  • Thunder
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather/suede
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,585
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
215/45R W tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,585
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,585
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
See 86 Inventory

Related Used 2018 Toyota 86 GT w/Black Color Package info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles