Used 2017 Toyota 86 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
86 Coupe
2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$37,569*
Total Cash Price
$21,608
2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,832*
Total Cash Price
$21,184
860 Special Edition 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$50,460*
Total Cash Price
$29,022
860 Special Edition 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$51,933*
Total Cash Price
$29,869
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 86 Coupe 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$985
|$1,015
|$1,046
|$1,077
|$1,109
|$5,232
|Maintenance
|$476
|$2,351
|$1,474
|$897
|$2,776
|$7,974
|Repairs
|$247
|$359
|$418
|$491
|$572
|$2,087
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,172
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,339
|Financing
|$1,162
|$934
|$693
|$432
|$156
|$3,377
|Depreciation
|$3,788
|$1,541
|$1,382
|$1,271
|$1,176
|$9,159
|Fuel
|$1,582
|$1,630
|$1,679
|$1,729
|$1,781
|$8,401
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,413
|$7,872
|$6,733
|$5,938
|$7,612
|$37,569
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 86 Coupe 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$966
|$995
|$1,025
|$1,056
|$1,087
|$5,129
|Maintenance
|$467
|$2,305
|$1,445
|$879
|$2,722
|$7,818
|Repairs
|$242
|$352
|$410
|$481
|$561
|$2,046
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,149
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,313
|Financing
|$1,139
|$916
|$679
|$424
|$153
|$3,311
|Depreciation
|$3,714
|$1,511
|$1,355
|$1,246
|$1,153
|$8,979
|Fuel
|$1,551
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$1,695
|$1,746
|$8,236
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,228
|$7,718
|$6,601
|$5,822
|$7,463
|$36,832
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 86 Coupe 860 Special Edition 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,323
|$1,363
|$1,404
|$1,447
|$1,489
|$7,027
|Maintenance
|$640
|$3,158
|$1,980
|$1,204
|$3,729
|$10,711
|Repairs
|$332
|$482
|$562
|$659
|$769
|$2,803
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,574
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,799
|Financing
|$1,560
|$1,255
|$930
|$581
|$210
|$4,536
|Depreciation
|$5,088
|$2,070
|$1,856
|$1,707
|$1,580
|$12,301
|Fuel
|$2,125
|$2,189
|$2,255
|$2,322
|$2,392
|$11,283
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,642
|$10,574
|$9,043
|$7,976
|$10,224
|$50,460
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 86 Coupe 860 Special Edition 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,362
|$1,403
|$1,445
|$1,489
|$1,533
|$7,232
|Maintenance
|$658
|$3,250
|$2,037
|$1,239
|$3,838
|$11,023
|Repairs
|$341
|$496
|$578
|$678
|$791
|$2,885
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,620
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,851
|Financing
|$1,606
|$1,292
|$957
|$598
|$216
|$4,669
|Depreciation
|$5,237
|$2,131
|$1,911
|$1,757
|$1,626
|$12,660
|Fuel
|$2,187
|$2,253
|$2,321
|$2,390
|$2,462
|$11,613
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,011
|$10,882
|$9,307
|$8,209
|$10,523
|$51,933
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 86
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Toyota 86 in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related Used 2017 Toyota 86 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019