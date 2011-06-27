Used 2002 Toyota 4Runner Consumer Reviews

Enjoyed my used for 2 years, would not buy another Parker , 02/29/2016 SR5 2WD 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 4A) 15 of 17 people found this review helpful I purchased a 2002 2wd SR5 from the original owner. Had 150k miles. The SUV was excellent utility-wise for what I use (trips, camping, sleeping, biking, kayaking, dirt roads, etc). However to say this vehicle was 'reliable' is a bit over-statement. The previous owner replaced the transmission at 5 years. I also replaced it. His list of repairs was fairly lengthy, though most of them routine type stuff. I had to do a lot of suspension work, which I guess is OK for a car this age. Could tow a few thousand pounds, but wouldn't go above that due to the power lacking. Awesome sunroof. Gas mileage was decent on the highway (~22). My main gripe with this vehicle was that it just wasn't comfortable at all. As is the problem with Tacomas and 4runners, the seats are low to the ground. That's fine if you're short, but for me I found on long trips it really wore me down. I purchased mine used for $5k, but spent $6k on it in repairs. Honestly, I felt it was a waste of money for a used middle-of-the-road vehicle. I wouldn't buy one again just based on the comfort-factor alone. Sure if you're someone that drives cars to 400,000 miles then you say 'toyota' but if you're like me and don't do high mileage but might take long trips occasionally, you are definitely going to want a vehicle that is comfortable to be in for those long hours. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2002 Toyota 4Runner-always the class of the field Terri Lusk , 04/17/2016 SR5 2WD 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 4A) 17 of 20 people found this review helpful After owning the 2002 Toyota 4Runner for over 14 years, I think that I'm qualified to give an opinion on the subject. I keep my 4Runner in tip top shape by doing all of the maintenance that is expected of the vehicle. It has been a very good vehicle for me and I get lots of complements on how it looks. It's not usual to see a female driving this vehicle, especially an older one!! Since it's older, it doesn't have the new technology on it but then again it won't break on me! I have found that tires are very important to the handling of this vehicle. I used to use Michelin tires, but found that the new Firestone Destination tires are fantastic. They let me drive in the rain and thru puddles without hydroplaning like the other tires used to and makes me feel safer on the road. These vehicles can be tippy if not driven properly and I've never felt like it's going to tip over because I don't push it like some people do. It's not a car and you can't drive it like one!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability

2002 Toyota 4Runner Sport Edition TMan , 02/10/2003 9 of 10 people found this review helpful This is a great SUV. I bought it brand new with only 3 miles on it. So now a year later w/ 22K miles it still runs just as good when I drove it off of the dealers lot. This I have to say is one of the best looking SUV's that is on the road. Every where I go I get nothing but compliments on it. It drives great, rides great, everything is great. Overall a BEST pick.

Supercharged this thing rocks! Speedy , 04/06/2008 9 of 10 people found this review helpful I traded a 2002 Xterra which was junk for this 2002 4Runner. I test drove the then new 2003 4Runner but felt it too big and heavy. I've not had a single problem with this 4Runner, it's built tight, drives great, is quiet, roomy, and wonderful on road trips. I decided it needed more power so I installed a TRD supercharger and some other goodies which really woke it up. I've dyno tested this 4Runner at 240RWHP. That's Mustang GT territory and the 4Runner weighs nearly the same. I'm thrilled Toyota offers these types of upgrade options. It's an entirely new animal.