Used 2001 Toyota 4Runner Consumer Reviews
Love this SUV!!
I bought this brand new few days before 9/11. I am very happy owning this vehicle up to now 04/09/2016 (154,000 miles). I have very few issues - the gas tank and the easily rustic chassis. The rest of the vehicle I did not find any problems. With the gas tank, I found having a hard time pumping gas. The gas dispenser nozzle suddenly clicks even when the gas tank is half empty. I brought my 4Runner to a mechanic and he told me their is a problem with the tank (one of the valves is not functioning - the valve closes easily and tries blocking the flow of fuel into the tank. In this situation, the gas pump thinks the tank is already full therefore disengaging the flow by a clicking sound. I just don't know if other owners of this vehicle suffer the same fate as I am. With the rustic chassis, I always washed the vehicle especially after a snow storm (leave in New Jersey). Salt accumulation under the chassis creates oxidation (rust). I spray rust remover upon seeing rust spots under the chassis and around the exhaust system. I used metallic brush to scraped the rust and apply rust remover and dried the surface before spraying with pain primer then applying protective black metallic paint over the primed areas.
244,000 and still going strong
Bought my 4runner w/ 50,000 miles in 2002 and it now has over 244,000. Amazing. Absolutely nothing major has ever gone wrong on this truck; typical oil changes, tires, etc. The MOST reliable vehicle I have ever owned. Still looks and sounds like a champ!
I STILL LOVE THIS CAR!
This is the best car I ever had! I gave it to my son. I bought it new when he was 8 and he is now 23. I never imagined I would be able to pass it off to him This SUV still looks great and runs great!!! We had very few problems with this car. I recently bought a 2015 Toyota Camry and hope the Camry can live up to the 4Runner. This car is still running like a champ in 2018; no major problems or repairs ever on this car!
7 1/2 times around the planet so far
I purchased my 2001 4Runner SR5 Sport eight years ago this month, a mere 195K miles ago. Every year I look at the new car ads and every year I say, "maybe in another 15K miles." This is the best built, strongest running car I've ever owned. Like others, I've had a couple of similar minor issues - a broken power antenna, a center console fuse that burns out and yes, the worthless rear window deflector, but that's it. I've had to replace the original tires once, have had *one* tune-up and the brakes have never been touched. Amazing. It's driven the Alaskan Highway, survived 2 winters in N. Dakota and still manages an average of 18 mpg. Why would I ever trade it in?
Trusty old friend
Purchased slightly used my 4runner has 208,000 miles on it. This has been the best vehicle I've ever owned. It rides like a truck and the seats are very well designed but it has been utterly reliable. Brakes and a battery have been replaced. It still has original exhaust. I live in Michigan and am a hunter. I've driven this thing through deep snow, mud and two tracks that have stopped larger 4- wheel trucks. The 4 wheel drive system is perfect. I can put in 4x8 plywood in the back and haul much gear of various types. Fuel economy has been acceptable for an SUV. Performance is good enough for everything except heavy hauling. I'm looking to get another one but may get a Highlander.
