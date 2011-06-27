Used 1996 Toyota 4Runner Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|16
|17
|17
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/18 mpg
|16/20 mpg
|15/20 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|277.5/333.0 mi.
|296.0/370.0 mi.
|277.5/370.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.5 gal.
|18.5 gal.
|18.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|16
|17
|17
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|217 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
|217 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
|177 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.4 l
|3.4 l
|2.7 l
|Horsepower
|183 hp @ 4800 rpm
|183 hp @ 4800 rpm
|150 hp @ 4800 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.4 ft.
|37.4 ft.
|37.4 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.2 in.
|39.2 in.
|39.2 in.
|Front leg room
|43.1 in.
|43.1 in.
|43.1 in.
|Front hip room
|49.8 in.
|49.8 in.
|49.8 in.
|Front shoulder room
|53.9 in.
|53.9 in.
|53.9 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|38.7 in.
|38.7 in.
|38.7 in.
|Rear hip Room
|34.9 in.
|34.9 in.
|34.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|34.9 in.
|34.9 in.
|34.9 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|53.9 in.
|53.9 in.
|53.9 in.
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|34 cu.ft.
|no
|no
|Length
|178.7 in.
|178.7 in.
|178.7 in.
|Curb weight
|3845 lbs.
|3565 lbs.
|3690 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|44.6 cu.ft.
|44.6 cu.ft.
|44.6 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|8.5 in.
|no
|no
|Height
|68.7 in.
|68.7 in.
|68.7 in.
|Wheel base
|105.3 in.
|105.3 in.
|105.3 in.
|Width
|66.5 in.
|66.5 in.
|66.5 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
Sponsored cars related to the 4Runner
Related Used 1996 Toyota 4Runner info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2006
- Used Jeep Renegade 2016
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2004
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Audi Q5 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2016
- Used Kia K5 2012
- Used BMW 5 Series 2012
- Used BMW 3 Series 2005
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Cayenne
- 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2021 Ford Fusion News
- 2019 Audi A6
- 2019 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Ford F-450 Super Duty
- 2020 CLS-Class
- Porsche 911 2019
- 2020 Acura RLX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Yaris
- 2019 86
- 2019 Toyota Tundra
- 2020 Toyota Camry
- 2021 Toyota Corolla
- 2020 4Runner
- 2020 Yaris Hatchback