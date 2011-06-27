  1. Home
Used 1996 Toyota 4Runner Features & Specs

More about the 1996 4Runner
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV6V6Inline 4
Combined MPG161717
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/18 mpg16/20 mpg15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.5/333.0 mi.296.0/370.0 mi.277.5/370.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.18.5 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG161717
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque217 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm217 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm177 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l3.4 l2.7 l
Horsepower183 hp @ 4800 rpm183 hp @ 4800 rpm150 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.37.4 ft.37.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.39.2 in.39.2 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.43.1 in.43.1 in.
Front hip room49.8 in.49.8 in.49.8 in.
Front shoulder room53.9 in.53.9 in.53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.7 in.38.7 in.38.7 in.
Rear hip Room34.9 in.34.9 in.34.9 in.
Rear leg room34.9 in.34.9 in.34.9 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.53.9 in.53.9 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity34 cu.ft.nono
Length178.7 in.178.7 in.178.7 in.
Curb weight3845 lbs.3565 lbs.3690 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place44.6 cu.ft.44.6 cu.ft.44.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.5 in.nono
Height68.7 in.68.7 in.68.7 in.
Wheel base105.3 in.105.3 in.105.3 in.
Width66.5 in.66.5 in.66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sunfire Red Pearl
  • Anthracite Metallic
  • Natural White
  • Desert Dune Metallic
  • Black
  • Evergreen Pearl
  • Lavender Steel
  • Anthracite Metallic
  • Natural White
  • Desert Dune Metallic
  • Evergreen Pearl
  • Cardinal Red
  • Black
  • Azure Blue Pearl
  • Sunfire Red Pearl
  • Azure Blue Pearl
  • Evergreen Pearl
  • Sunfire Red Pearl
  • Natural White
  • Lavender Steel
  • Desert Dune Metallic
  • Cardinal Red
  • Anthracite Metallic
  • Black
Research Similar Vehicles