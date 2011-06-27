Used 1990 Toyota 4Runner Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG181818
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/20 mpg17/20 mpg17/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.4/344.0 mi.292.4/344.0 mi.292.4/326.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.17.2 gal.17.2 gal.
Combined MPG181818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque140 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm140 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm140 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size2.4 l2.4 l2.4 l
Horsepower116 hp @ 4800 rpm116 hp @ 4800 rpm116 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.38.7 in.38.7 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.41.5 in.41.5 in.
Front hip room49.6 in.49.6 in.49.6 in.
Front shoulder room53.9 in.53.9 in.53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.38.3 in.38.3 in.
Rear hip Room51.0 in.51.5 in.51.5 in.
Rear leg room31.6 in.31.6 in.31.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.53.7 in.53.7 in.
Measurements
Length176.0 in.176.0 in.176.0 in.
Curb weight3760 lbs.3720 lbs.3590 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place43.4 cu.ft.43.4 cu.ft.43.4 cu.ft.
Height66.1 in.66.1 in.66.1 in.
Wheel base103.3 in.103.3 in.103.3 in.
Width66.5 in.70.9 in.66.5 in.
