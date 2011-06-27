  1. Home
  2. Suzuki
  3. Suzuki X-90
  4. Used 1998 Suzuki X-90
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1998 Suzuki X-90 Features & Specs

More about the 1998 X-90
Overview
See X-90 Inventory
See X-90 Inventory
See X-90 Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG232323
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/26 mpg22/26 mpg22/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)244.2/288.6 mi.244.2/288.6 mi.244.2/288.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.1 gal.11.1 gal.11.1 gal.
Combined MPG232323
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque98 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm98 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm98 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l1.6 l1.6 l
Horsepower95 hp @ 5600 rpm95 hp @ 5600 rpm95 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle32.2 ft.32.2 ft.32.2 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room34.2 in.34.2 in.34.2 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.41.5 in.41.5 in.
Front hip room49.1 in.49.1 in.49.1 in.
Front shoulder room49.8 in.49.8 in.49.8 in.
Measurements
Length146.1 in.146.1 in.146.1 in.
Curb weight2326 lbs.2469 lbs.2469 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.4 cu.ft.8.4 cu.ft.8.4 cu.ft.
Height60.5 in.60.5 in.60.5 in.
Wheel base86.6 in.86.6 in.86.6 in.
Width66.7 in.66.7 in.66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Miami Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Antares Red
  • British Green Pearl Metallic
  • Black Metallic
  • Antares Red
  • Black Metallic
  • Miami Blue Pearl Metallic
  • British Green Pearl Metallic
  • Black Metallic
  • Miami Blue Pearl Metallic
  • British Green Pearl Metallic
  • Antares Red
See X-90 InventorySee X-90 InventorySee X-90 Inventory

Related Used 1998 Suzuki X-90 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles