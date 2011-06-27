Used 1997 Suzuki X-90 Consumer Reviews

suzuki x90 mike fisher , 05/05/2002 9 of 11 people found this review helpful great suv. get more comments from people than with any i ever had.they are rare and people say what is that? what a great looking small suv! most reliable and fun to drive vehicles i ever owned. would buy another. Report Abuse

Love My X-90! Xavier , 08/09/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I haven't had any major problems with my X-90. It's been one of the best buys of my Life.

97 X 90 x 90 fan , 11/24/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I had a 97 2WD X 90 from 97 to 2000. It definitely was a fun car. I'd say a great teen car or "young person" car. Kick stereo. Comfort level was moderate. Very small interior. No more than 2 adults could fit. Very reliable for the 45000 mi I put on it. Wish I had got the 4WD version. 2WD was poor in snow / ice. Basically a very fun, short haul, good weather car.

If one can find one of these, they better grab it. danny ratcliffe , 08/10/2016 2dr SUV 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this car in 1997. Commuted to work 7 yr. so the miles are road-miles. It still runs good and lots of fun on and off road, however very little off road with this car. Has been maintained well and still has several hundred K to go. Only 2000 made of this car. Very unique. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability