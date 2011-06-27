Used 2001 Suzuki Vitara SUV Consumer Reviews
4X4 2-Door Vitara
I have had my Vitara about 9 yrs with over 130,000 miles. No repairs needed except an o2 sensor at 100,000 mi I live in the mountains at about 5000 ft I go off road and drive in snow all the time * I gave it a 5 for comfort taking into consideration it is a body on frame 4x4 getting 20-25 mpg
I like my Zuki
I purchases a nearly new 2001 Vitara a couple months ago. I really love it. It's my first 4 wheel drive but we looked at several before purchasing (including the Liberty and the RAV4). I enjoy driving it and it works great on the snow in 4 wheel drive! I would recommend it to others who are looking for a decent priced 4 wheel drive SUV.
2001 Suzuki Vitara JX
I like my vitara very much and feel very safe driving it. It handles excellent in the snow and I have never had a problem with it when windy out.Its been very reliable and I have had it since it was new and I still love it. I would say to anyone looking to buy one that you really cant go wrong with this Vitara 2001. I have had mine 8 years now and its still going strong.I can understand why you don't see too many people selling them. Once you have one its hard to part with it.
Falls apart after 6-7 years
I bought my 2001 Suzuki Vitara used in February 2002 with one previous owner and 14K miles on it. It was in perfect running condition and I pampered the car the entire time I owned it with monthly trips to the car wash and oil changes every 3,000 miles at Jiffy Lube with all recommended service being performed as well. Before I get into the demise of this vehicle I will warn anyone considering buying one of these, they have a "known issue" with O2 sensors failing every 2-3 years. Read various Suzuki forums if you don't believe me, it is notorious for this issue and Suzuki never did anything to resolve it. Expect to spend $150-$300 depending on the morals of the repair shop to have the sensor replaced, every 2-3 years. So, in 2008 my radiator sprung a leak, then the radiator hoses, then the pulleys started failing. First it was the accessory pulley, then the crank shaft pulley. Then the AC compressor and condenser both failed in the same month. Then the front brake calipers failed followed by the rear drum brake shoes. Then the tail pipe fell off, the manifold developed a leak and then the exhaust mounts failed. Thermostat failed, engine coil failed, and the rear brake light fell down. Pins that hold the bumpers on started disappearing, the handle of the oil dip stick snapped off, the interior driver door handle broke off, the exterior driver door handle snapped, the hood brace clip broke and the hinge for the fuel door has disintegrated. Now, I am not saying this vehicle isn't reliable, I put 220,000 miles on mine, but it has cost over $5,000 in repairs to keep it running. Once it hit that 6 year mark there was something each year that failed on the vehicle requiring repair. Suzuki left the US market, as a result, I would not recommend buying any Suzuki vehicle. You will run into difficulty finding parts to keep it running and the O2 sensor can and will fail on you frequently. I forgot to mention the steering knuckle also failed which required me having to find a part from China on eBay to get it repaired as the repair shop couldn't find one from any of their suppliers. I'm sending mine off to the junk yard to get whatever scrap value I can out of it.
Good car, expected maintenance
Purchased this car used in 2009 with 118K miles on it. Had a problem with a very squealy belt, replaced, still squealed. Honestly don't remember what resolved this issue. Radiator cracked at 140K for the first time. Cracked twice after (warrantied), turns out the water pump was building too much pressure, replaced water pump. O2 sensors replaced at 160K. Maybe have spent $1000 over 5 years on maintenance (excluding oil changes, brakes, filters, tires, etc., also all labor done by my loving father). Overall this car has been very reliable and required little maintenance for an older car with exponential miles. 22-26 mpg, no difference between highway/city but winter/summer.
