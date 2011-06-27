Used 2006 Suzuki Verona Sedan Consumer Reviews
Terrible Car
My 2006 Suzuki Verona is a terrible car. Its heater would not work. I had a broken temperature control cable. Its paint was bubbled up. All four doors and quarter panel had to be repainted. The speedometer needle fell off (no kidding,it fell completely off and was sitting in the bottom of the gauge housing). My car has been stalling during sharp acceleration. This is very dangerous, it would stall and almost die. As you can imagine, this is not much fun when pulling into traffic. The dealer could not do anything to repair this problem. It must be a characteristic of this car. It has done it since it was new. It is hard to start when it is cold outside. The dealer I bought the car from quit dealing with Suzuki. My new dealer is one and a half hours away and he told me if it was running they could do nothing.
Diamond in the Rough
Suzuki is on to something with the Verona and Camry and Accord better take notice! This car really impressed me, the acceleration may be a bit slow off the line, but who's looking to race...not me, my kids are riding with me. I fell in love with this car and am looking to enjoy if for many years to come. Suzuki keep the innovations and power coming, and you will see this car soar!
Great Economical Car
You get a lot for your money with this car. No, it doesn't have the greatest pick up but, the ride is smooth and quiet. It handles well on the curves also. The interior is plush and comfortable. Great car for the price.
JUNK
This car is junk! The cruise control does not work it jerks. The dealer can't find a problem. The CD player broke, the gas cap broke and now at 41,000 the ABS system went out and is another $2100. RUN away from this junk!
I love my Verona
I purchased a Suzuki Verona because it appeared to give me the most options for my money. I have totally enjoyed my car. No, it doesn't have a lot of pick up for a cold start but, once it gets going, it has no problems keeping up with the crowd. It has a smooth quiet ride. The steering is easy to handle. The interior options are a plus. I feel truly blessed to have this car. Unfortunately, my daughter recently had an accident in my car, and the police said, it must be built pretty well because it should have been a lot more messed up from that impact. She's doing fine and the car is back on the road to enjoy.
