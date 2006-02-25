Used 2006 Suzuki Verona for Sale Near Me

3 listings
Verona Reviews & Specs
  • 2005 Suzuki Verona LX in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Suzuki Verona LX

    111,342 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

  • 2004 Suzuki Verona EX in Gold
    used

    2004 Suzuki Verona EX

    60,322 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,995

  • 2004 Suzuki Verona LX in Dark Blue
    used

    2004 Suzuki Verona LX

    91,775 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $2,891

Consumer Reviews for the Suzuki Verona

Overall Consumer Rating
3.914 Reviews
Terrible Car
goodfrench229,02/25/2006
My 2006 Suzuki Verona is a terrible car. Its heater would not work. I had a broken temperature control cable. Its paint was bubbled up. All four doors and quarter panel had to be repainted. The speedometer needle fell off (no kidding,it fell completely off and was sitting in the bottom of the gauge housing). My car has been stalling during sharp acceleration. This is very dangerous, it would stall and almost die. As you can imagine, this is not much fun when pulling into traffic. The dealer could not do anything to repair this problem. It must be a characteristic of this car. It has done it since it was new. It is hard to start when it is cold outside. The dealer I bought the car from quit dealing with Suzuki. My new dealer is one and a half hours away and he told me if it was running they could do nothing.
