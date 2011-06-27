Vehicle overview

Although new to the American market in 2004, the Suzuki Verona was already sold as the Daewoo Magnus in other parts of the world. The Verona represents the largest Suzuki car in the lineup, and it's being marketed as a less expensive alternative to more mainstream sedans like the Camry and Accord. Penned by Italdesign in Turin, Italy, the Suzuki Verona sports smooth, uncluttered lines that are neither awkward nor overly distinctive. In terms of size, the Verona comes in a shade shorter than the Accord but about equal in width and height.

One of the Verona's main selling points is a standard six-cylinder engine. At 2.5 liters, it's on the small side (about the same size as most four-cylinders found in this class) but Suzuki touts the inherent smoothness of its inline design. We can confirm that the engine does indeed deliver its power in a smooth manner, but overall acceleration is weak, even when compared to competing four-cylinders. Unlike most import brand offerings in this segment, however, there is no available manual transmission or more frugal four-cylinder engine.

Inside, the Suzuki Verona aims to trump its competitors with a long list of standard features that defies the car's cut-rate price. Base models are packed with standard items like a CD player, full power accessories, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and cruise control. A higher-line package adds amenities like automatic climate control and leather seats -- clearly not the kind of equipment you would expect to find on a budget sedan.

The Verona isn't an eye-catching standout but it does offer a smooth power plant, a roomy interior, a low price and a long powertrain warranty. When compared side by side with existing price leaders, the Verona still isn't the most inexpensive sedan in the family sedan segment, but it's close. However, in its current form, the 2006 Suzuki Verona faces a serious struggle, mainly due to its weak engine performance, sloppy handling and mediocre crash test scores. While bargain hunters may find its package of amenities enticing, we think they'd be better off with a Sonata or Fusion.