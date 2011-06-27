Used 1994 Suzuki Swift Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1994 Swift
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG273434
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/32 mpg31/39 mpg31/39 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)254.4/339.2 mi.328.6/413.4 mi.328.6/413.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity10.6 gal.10.6 gal.10.6 gal.
Combined MPG273434
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque83 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm74 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm74 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size1.3 l1.3 l1.3 l
Horsepower100 hp @ 6500 rpm70 hp @ 6000 rpm70 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle30.2 ft.31.5 ft.31.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.39.1 in.39.1 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.42.5 in.42.5 in.
Front shoulder room51.0 in.51.0 in.51.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.37.7 in.37.7 in.
Rear leg room29.8 in.32.0 in.32.0 in.
Rear shoulder room50.5 in.50.4 in.50.4 in.
Measurements
Length147.4 in.161.2 in.161.2 in.
Curb weight1951 lbs.1894 lbs.1918 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.3 cu.ft.11.5 cu.ft.11.5 cu.ft.
Height52.4 in.53.5 in.53.5 in.
Wheel base89.2 in.93.1 in.93.1 in.
Width62.4 in.62.6 in.62.6 in.
