Used 1997 Suzuki Sidekick Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|21
|22
|21
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|19/23 mpg
|21/24 mpg
|19/23 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|351.5/425.5 mi.
|233.1/266.4 mi.
|351.5/425.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.5 gal.
|11.1 gal.
|18.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|21
|22
|21
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|114 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
|98 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|114 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
|Base engine size
|1.8 l
|1.6 l
|1.8 l
|Horsepower
|120 hp @ 6500 rpm
|95 hp @ 5600 rpm
|120 hp @ 6500 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.1 ft.
|32.2 ft.
|36.1 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|40.6 in.
|39.5 in.
|40.6 in.
|Front leg room
|42.1 in.
|42.1 in.
|42.1 in.
|Front hip room
|49.4 in.
|51.8 in.
|49.4 in.
|Front shoulder room
|50.3 in.
|52.5 in.
|50.3 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|38.6 in.
|39.0 in.
|38.6 in.
|Rear hip Room
|44.9 in.
|41.9 in.
|44.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|32.7 in.
|31.7 in.
|32.7 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|50.2 in.
|50.2 in.
|50.2 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|162.4 in.
|143.7 in.
|162.4 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|1500 lbs.
|1000 lbs.
|1500 lbs.
|Curb weight
|2954 lbs.
|2339 lbs.
|2954 lbs.
|Gross weight
|3682 lbs.
|3086 lbs.
|3682 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|21.0 cu.ft.
|8.1 cu.ft.
|21.0 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|7.7 in.
|7.6 in.
|7.7 in.
|Height
|66.3 in.
|64.3 in.
|66.3 in.
|Wheel base
|97.6 in.
|86.6 in.
|97.6 in.
|Width
|66.7 in.
|64.2 in.
|66.7 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
