Used 1997 Suzuki Sidekick Features & Specs

More about the 1997 Sidekick
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG212221
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/23 mpg21/24 mpg19/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)351.5/425.5 mi.233.1/266.4 mi.351.5/425.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.11.1 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG212221
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque114 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm98 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm114 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l1.6 l1.8 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 6500 rpm95 hp @ 5600 rpm120 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.32.2 ft.36.1 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.6 in.39.5 in.40.6 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.42.1 in.42.1 in.
Front hip room49.4 in.51.8 in.49.4 in.
Front shoulder room50.3 in.52.5 in.50.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.6 in.39.0 in.38.6 in.
Rear hip Room44.9 in.41.9 in.44.9 in.
Rear leg room32.7 in.31.7 in.32.7 in.
Rear shoulder room50.2 in.50.2 in.50.2 in.
Measurements
Length162.4 in.143.7 in.162.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.1000 lbs.1500 lbs.
Curb weight2954 lbs.2339 lbs.2954 lbs.
Gross weight3682 lbs.3086 lbs.3682 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.0 cu.ft.8.1 cu.ft.21.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.7 in.7.6 in.7.7 in.
Height66.3 in.64.3 in.66.3 in.
Wheel base97.6 in.86.6 in.97.6 in.
Width66.7 in.64.2 in.66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • Subtle Green Gray Metallic
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Dark Turquoise Metallic
  • Yellow Green Metallic
  • Envision Green Pearl Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Satin Black
  • Warm Silver Metallic
  • Polar White
